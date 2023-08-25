iRocks T28 Plus: The Ultimate Fabric Gaming Chair with Anti-Scratch and Water-Repellent Features

to increase or decrease the lumbar support according to personal preference. This feature ensures that players can maintain a comfortable posture while gaming for long hours.

Furthermore, the T28 Plus comes with 4D armrests that can be adjusted in multiple directions. Players can adjust the height, angle, front-back position, and rotation of the armrests to find the most suitable position for their arms and shoulders. This helps reduce fatigue and strain during long gaming sessions.

The chair also features a detachable neck pillow that provides additional support and comfort for the neck and upper back. This pillow can be adjusted to the desired height and position, ensuring that players can maintain proper posture and avoid neck and shoulder pain.

In terms of durability, the T28 Plus is built to last. The steel skeleton frame provides a strong and stable structure, while the fabric material undergoes water-repellent treatment to protect against spills and stains. The high-density molded foam offers excellent support and resilience, ensuring that the chair will maintain its shape and comfort even after prolonged use.

With a maximum load capacity of 130Kg / 286 lb, the T28 Plus is suitable for users of different sizes and weights. The chair is also equipped with a multifunctional Z-shaped pallet that allows for 1~15° tilt, providing additional ergonomic support.

For those concerned about assembly, the T28 Plus is designed to be easy to assemble. The package includes detailed instructions and all the necessary tools for a hassle-free installation. However, it is recommended to have two people working together to handle the larger and heavier outer box.

In terms of aesthetics, the T28 Plus sports a stylish and modern dark gray color that will complement any gaming setup. The chair leg type is a metal five-star chair leg, which guarantees stability and a sturdy base. The 65mm PU steady chair wheels ensure smooth mobility on various surfaces without causing any damage.

iRocks offers a full one-year warranty for the T28 Plus under normal use, providing customers with peace of mind and assurance of product quality.

Overall, the iRocks T28 Plus fabric gaming chair with anti-cat scratch and anti-wave water surface is a premium and functional gaming chair that combines style, comfort, and durability. With its innovative features and ergonomic design, it provides an optimal seating experience for gamers and computer users alike. Whether for intense gaming sessions or long working hours, the T28 Plus is sure to enhance productivity and overall well-being.

