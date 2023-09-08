Is 32GB RAM Necessary for Mobile Phones? A Look into the Latest Trend in Smartphone Memory

The race to pack more RAM memory into smartphones continues, with rumors circulating that a Chinese manufacturer may soon release a mobile phone with a whopping 32GB of RAM.

Tech blogger @ Digital Chat Station recently shared on social media that the 32GB RAM phone has entered the testing phase. While the brand was not specified, speculations point towards popular manufacturers like Realme, OnePlus, or Nubia, all of whom have previously released phones with 24GB of RAM. Notably, these companies have been pushing the boundaries of smartphone RAM capacity.

The large memory capacities in smartphones have sparked discussions about the necessity and practicality of such high RAM. When smartphones with 24GB of RAM were launched, people questioned the purpose of such excessive memory. Some argued that folding mobile phones, which emphasize work productivity and strong performance, may benefit from the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously or provide a smoother gaming experience.

However, the news of a 32GB RAM phone has raised even more questions about its practical application scenarios. Currently, mobile phones do not require such a vast amount of memory, as most tasks can be efficiently performed with less RAM. Even on more powerful computers, 32GB of RAM is sometimes considered excessive or unnecessary. While certain professionals in industries like audiovisual or design might benefit from such high memory capacities, it remains challenging to identify productive use cases for smartphones with limited productivity capabilities.

As technology companies continue to push the boundaries of smartphone specifications, the inclusion of 32GB of RAM in a mobile phone questions the prevailing norms. Whether this excessive amount of memory will prove useful or merely a marketing gimmick remains to be seen. Smartphone users will have to wait for official announcements from the rumored manufacturer to know if this is a leap forward in smartphone performance or an unnecessary extravagance in mobile technology.