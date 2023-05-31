Is artificial intelligence really as dangerous “as a…

Researchers and just the ChatGPT founder see the danger that AI could cause an “extinction” of mankind. Others think this is scaremongering.

The explanation is short. Mission. 22 words long in the English original. But the signatories are laying it on thick. “Reducing the risk of AI wiping out humanity should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” they write.

That sounds very alarmist. However, the apocalyptic threat posed by AI, i.e. by artificial intelligence, does not draw any conspiracy theorists here, but numerous leading minds in AI research from elite universities such as Harvard or MIT, but also AI entrepreneurs such as Sam Altman, founder and managing director the company OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, the free AI tool that has been causing a sensation worldwide for months, for example by doing homework or spitting out advertising texts. Other CEOs of AI companies are also on board and have signed the declaration. Does the creator turn against his work here? Like Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb”, who later warned of the destructiveness of nuclear weapons?

The impression is deceptive. Open AI boss Altman has often pointed out the dangers of AI. At the same time, he is touring the EU to prevent strict rules. In the meantime he had even threatened to withdraw from the European market in the event of over-regulation. Incidentally, for Altman the doors in Europe open fully automatically, whether in the Élysée Palace or this Thursday in Brussels.

From chemical weapons to disinformation

The apocalyptic warning was uploaded to the homepage of the Center for AI Safety, a San Francisco-based think tank that has long been warning of the dangers of AI. The homepage lists eight threats roughly and as examples, including that AI can help to develop chemical weapons without much effort – a report circulated a few weeks ago that AI software had developed 40,000 new chemical warfare agents within six hours. But of course it’s also about disinformation: With chatbots, a monstrous flood of deceptively real false messages could be generated at the push of a button. Another danger is that delegating more and more tasks to AI machines could lead to long-term human dependency, or that the programs themselves could seek power.

In any case, the drastic warnings about AI are piling up. Ex-Google boss and AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton recently spoke of an “existential threat”. Of course, there are also experts who consider both the hype surrounding AI software and the warnings about it to be exaggerated. Yann LeCun, a senior AI researcher at tech giant Meta, tweeted that he and many of his colleagues were scratching their heads over the doomsday scenarios. A “superhuman” artificial intelligence is not in sight, not even one on a “dog-like” level.

Ethicists are also warning the BBC, for example, to focus on alleged doomsday scenarios and lose sight of the dangers of the present, including the spread of misinformation with the help of AI.

When the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, spoke to the MPs in Copenhagen on Wednesday, something was different than usual. At some point in the middle of the speech, Frederiksen said the sentence: “What I have just read here does not come from me and not from anyone other people.” But from ChatGPT. She wanted to point out the risks of AI, said the social democrat.