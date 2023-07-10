Home » Is Beijing’s regulatory campaign against Ant and Tencent over?
Technology

Is Beijing’s regulatory campaign against Ant and Tencent over?

by admin
Is Beijing's regulatory campaign against Ant and Tencent over?

The fintech providers Ant and Tencent have to pay hundreds of millions of francs, for example because of illegal banking transactions. The central bank is now demanding that the platforms implement political goals.

The Ant Group has to pay the equivalent of almost 900 million francs in fines, after which more light will lure.

Aly Song / Reuters

It’s finally business as usual again, isn’t it? A familiar pattern is repeating itself in China these days: the regulators are imposing fines on Internet platforms; Analysts and investors see this as a sign that Beijing is completing its long regulatory campaign with this step. If you’re not mistaken, once again.

