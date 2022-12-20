Home Technology Is Elon Musk trying to avoid resignation? The clues on Twitter
The awakening of Elon Musk, the day after the survey on his future in Twitter, must not have been the best. The entrepreneur must have grabbed the smartphone on his bedside table, lost among the cans of Diet Coke, and discovered that 57.5% of users voted in favor of his resignation.

“I will respect the outcome of the survey” wrote the owner of Twitter. But for many hours, on social media, Musk has remained eerily silent. Usually, at the end of crucial surveys such as the one on his fate, the entrepreneur quickly comments on the result. And he acts according to what the users have decided.

In this case, Musk did not directly comment on the tweet containing his resignation poll, which they participated in more than 17 million users. In short, we don’t know what will happen: will the resignation really come? Or will Musk find a way to stay?

For some, Musk is looking for – or at least thinking about – a a loophole. The clues would be right on Twitter, where the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX defined the content published by his most loyal followers as “interesting”. These tweets would highlight alleged irregularities in the survey launched by the entrepreneur. A user, based on the relationship between “likes” and votes, wonders if the survey has not been polluted by an army of bots, the fake accounts that Musk has been fighting on the platform for some time.

Another user suggests: “Only blue-checked users should be allowed to vote in polls involving rule changes on the platform. We live them on our skin”. And Musk, below, comments: “Correct observation. Twitter will make this change.”

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription which allows anyone to purchase a verified badge – the famous blue check – for their account.

In the past, actually, Musk has already changed the rules of a poll. When the latter was even underway. Last December 16, when she asked her followers to vote the readmission of some suspended journalistsMusk stopped the poll – while the “Yes” were ahead – claiming that he had foreseen too many answer options.

From four – actually an unusual number for the surveys he usually launches – the possible answers have become only two: “Yes” or “No”. And the “Yes” in the end won anyway.

