As the world‘s biggest fish in the smartphone pool, Samsung usually doesn’t care what the competition is up to. All the more surprising when the South Koreans throw their own plans overboard in response. That seems to be the case with the presentation of the next folding generation. The reason is probably none other than Google.

It’s an unfamiliar situation Samsung is facing in 2023. The manufacturer has dominated the folding cell phone market for years. If you want one of the promising smartphones, you can hardly avoid Samsung. This year, however, the competition is not sleeping. In addition to Chinese manufacturers such as Honor, Google also wants to present a folding cell phone. This is apparently forcing Samsung to take an unusual step.

Samsung is said to prefer the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Die Presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be brought forward. So far, the presentation was expected in August, which would have suited Samsung’s previous launch cycle. For comparison: the manufacturer presented the two predecessors at an unpacking event on August 10 of last year.

A date for the end of July is now being discussed for the latest generation of Samsung’s foldable phones. The colleagues from SamMobile guess the period between July 25 and 27, 2023.

The reason for the preference could be none other than Google. On May 10, the US group is to present its first folding cell phone, the Pixel Fold. Sales will start immediately thereafter. It is obvious that Samsung is the new folding competition don’t want to give too much of a head start and therefore prefers the presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The current Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in video:

Galaxy Buds 3 will also be presented

In addition to new folding cell phones, the Galaxy Buds 3, among others, are expected at the upcoming Unpacked Event. However, Samsung should not continue the unusual Galaxy Buds Live in the form of beans.