EVGA, one of NVIDIA’s important partner manufacturers earlier, announced to withdraw from the graphics card market and no longer produce NVIDIA graphics cards. Mainly due to dissatisfaction with the increasingly thin profits given by NVIDIA, and the further impact of the FE version of the graphics card on the profits of other manufacturers.

After the release of the RTX 40 series graphics card, EVGA has not had any new actions. But what is interesting is that the latest version of Precision X1 1.3.7, EVGA’s graphics card detection and overclocking tool, has added support for RTX 4090. The EVGA Precision X1 tool only supported its own graphics card in the early days, and later it was also open to other brands of graphics cards, but with many functional limitations, sensor monitoring, fan control, lighting effect synchronization, etc. were not available.

After testing by netizens and foreign media, the latest version of Precision X1 can successfully support other brands of RTX 4090 graphics cards, including core, memory overclocking, voltage adjustment, power consumption restrictions and other functions. And my Precision X1 tool has added support for RTX 4090. Is there a chance for EVGA’s big brother to return to the arena?