For a long time, Microsoft has been trying to modernize the Windows platform. The latest is Windows Core OS, which aims to create a more streamlined, lightweight OS that does not contain all the old-style features, so that it is easier to install updates and more secure.

Unfortunately, Microsoft did not succeed in launching Windows Core OS. Windows 10X is considered the closest, but this plan was canceled in 2021 after Microsoft’s internal testing for a while, and the work of creating a PC operating system for the PC version of Windows Core OS concept has since stopped. However, Microsoft has not given up on building a modern Windows platform in order to compete with Google ChromeOS.

Microsoft never gave up on a more modern Windows Core OS

Sources pointed out that Microsoft is currently working on an internal project, hoping to add the innovative capabilities that Windows Core OS once wanted to add, but the focus is on more native compatibility with legacy Windows 32 applications.

The new project, code-named CorePC, aims to create a modular and customizable Windows that can be equipped with hardware devices of different form factors. Because not all Windows PCs need to support so many legacy Windows 32 apps, CorePC will allow Microsoft to set versions of Windows with various features and compatibility levels.

The biggest difference between CorePC and existing Windows is that CorePC is state separated, just like Windows CoreOS. State isolation can create a read-only partition that users and third-party apps cannot access, making platform updates faster and more secure, just like Android or iPadOS.

The current Windows is not a state isolation platform, which means that the entire operating system is installed into a single writable partition. System files, user data, and program files are all stored in the same place. However, CorePC divides the OS into multiple partitions, which helps to improve the OS update speed. State isolation also makes system resets faster and more stable, which helps Windows PCs compete with Chromebooks in the education market.

Windows CorePC creates a stable operating system that cannot be fooled by applications

If we say that Windows Core OS is to create a configurable modern OS from the bottom, Windows CorePC is to build a complete Windows desktop version, and then break it up into a modular and configurable operating system, while retaining the right Native support for Win 32 applications and workflows.

According to sources, CorePC can eventually evolve into a Windows that can truly compete with Chromebooks in terms of OS size, performance, and capabilities. It only runs Edge, Web App, Android App (Project Latte) and Office App, targeting low-end education market PCs. , which is currently in early testing within Microsoft, is about 60 to 75% the size of Windows 11 SE.

Microsoft is also developing a CorePC with the same feature richness as the existing Windows desktop, but with state isolation capabilities. In addition, it is also developing a compatibility layer, Neon, to be used to execute legacy apps that require a shared state (shared state) OS.

It is imperative to add AI functions to the next generation of Windows

Finally, sources say Microsoft is experimenting with a “chip-optimized” CorePC that focuses on software and hardware integration and AI capabilities, similar to Apple Silicon. It is conceivable that AI will be the focus of Windows 2024 development.

Microsoft will add AI capabilities to Windows to analyze displayed content and provide contextual prompts to help users start projects based on existing information. Windows will also recognize objects and text in pictures, allowing users to cut out parts and paste them elsewhere. Some AI functions rely on dedicated hardware to run.

But all of these plans, including when Microsoft will launch the CorePC and which devices will be powered by it, are subject to change. The currently confirmed plan is to launch the next-generation Windows client operating system code-named Hudson Valley in 2024.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Source: Windows Central