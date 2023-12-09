Is it possible to work while sleeping?US IT company develops controllable dream helmet, claims it can induce lucid dreams

Prophetic, an American innovative company, has developed a new wearable device called Halo that allows users to work in their dreams. The device is expected to be shipped in the spring of 2025. Prophetic’s co-founders, Eric Wollberg and Wesley Berry, collaborated with Elon Musk’s company Neuralink to create Halo, which emits a focused beam of ultrasound to stimulate the part of the brain that controls decision-making and consciousness, inducing lucid dreams. The device has garnered attention from various sectors, including Fortune magazine, which tweeted about the innovative technology.

Prophetic’s goal is to give users control over the potential of lucid dreaming, allowing them to find innovative ways to solve issues that cannot be solved while awake. However, some skepticism has been raised by psychology professor Antonio Zadra, who believes controlling dreams is more difficult and requires practice and skill.

In addition, a British government report has pointed out the impact of AI on UK jobs, particularly in highly professional occupations. The report identified the financial and insurance industries as being more vulnerable to the impact of AI, while industries such as athletes and construction workers are less susceptible. The report also emphasized the need for the education system and employers to adapt to the trend of automation and ensure that workers have the required skills to benefit from AI’s potential. However, the report also cited research stating that most jobs and industries will only be “partially” affected by automation and are more likely to be “replenished” rather than “replaced.”