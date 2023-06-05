Home » is it possible?There are 12 options for Apple’s AR/VR headset
This year’s Apple Developers Conference (WWDC) will be ushered in at 1:00 am tomorrow. The outside world believes that Apple will release the latest product line AR/VR helmet on this year’s WWDC agenda. On the eve of the release of the new product, there were new rumors that this new product with a price of up to $3,000 may have 6 colors and 2 storage capacity options.

According to the French media “Dealabs”, Apple’s legendary new product will provide 6 colors and 2 storage capacity options. The color options are black, blue, gray, green, pink, and a sixth undisclosed color to choose from; the media also claimed that the Apple AR/VR headset will also provide 128GB and 256GB of storage capacity.

However, the credibility of this rumor may have to be preserved. According to Apple’s tonality, the higher the price, the less color options the product usually has. 6 colors and 2 storage capacities will produce at least 12 product stock keeping units (SKUs) for this product, which is nearly 10 for a Taiwan dollar. It’s a bit high for a million products.

If there are really different color choices, then it may be that Apple provides different color headband options, and Apple may open up to allow users to freely change different color headbands, but the body itself may not have too many color choices; after all, the market It is estimated that Apple’s first helmet product will only be shipped in small quantities in the first year, and more color options will only bring more complexity, so the statement of multiple color options may need to be taken with a grain of salt.

(First image source: Apple)

