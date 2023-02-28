In the UK, around a third of 16-34 year olds are in favor of so-called ‘designer babies’. Children à la cartein short, which can be chosen before birth, by intervening on the DNA of the embryo, height, hair and eye color and so on.

The older generations, explains the Guardian, are much less enthusiastic about the idea. Both, however, old and young, are in the majority (53%) in favor of rewriting the DNA for prevent lethal or disabling diseases.

This was revealed by a survey carried out by Ipsos for the Progress Educational Trust, an NGO that helps those with fertility problems.

According to Kathryn Paige Harden, a psychology professor at the University of Texas, the time has come to move beyond the concept of “genome blindness”.

What does it mean? To understand this, you have to brush up on a bad word: eugenics.

Eugenics is, in short, the study of how to improve the physical and mental characteristics of a population by intervening on the genetic makeup. Somehow he always had ominous connotationsof racist origin or “simple” contempt of the upper classes towards the lower ones, considered bearers of defects to be eliminated.

It then becomes particularly infamous when Nazi-fascism uses it to justify its policies aimed at eliminating or sterilizing the “defective”.

Since then eugenics has understandably become a taboo word, and the concept of has taken over genome blindness, which Harden describes as the idea that genetic differences between people should not be taken into account. Instead, she believes they are a of the variables to consider.

In setting up social policies for example, to help children out of poverty, according to her, both the economic conditions of the families of adoption (in simple terms, the influence of the environment) and the genetic make-up should be taken into account.

A long study, which explains Paige Harden’s ideas in detail and also highlights their possible contraindications, can be found in the New Yorker.

What is certain is that, despite the genetic editing techniques still need to be perfected, one of the dilemmas that future generations (but probably already the living ones) will have to face is how to make the most of these new possibilities (using them for example, as mentioned at the beginning, to avoid develop serious illnesses), without falling into apocalyptic scenarios of neo-eugenics.

And without leaving the entire control over them to governments and ill-intentioned people who could use them for not exactly noble purposes. The New York Times recently recounted how the filing and analysis of the population’s DNA is the last frontier of surveillance for the Chinese government.

In another article, two professors from Georgia State and the University of Maryland warned against possible thefts of famous people’s DNA by “paparazzi of genetics”.

From the DNA of a VIP, it is in fact possible to obtain a lot of useful information for tabloid articles or, in an even more hypothetical and futuristic scenario, to clone the celebrity in question.

These are not easy dilemmas, for which it is possible to provide turnkey solutions. Certainly not possible anymore, and maybe not even advisablepretend that genetic issues do not exist.

