Text: Brian

A foreign photographer Youtuber made a film talking about the rumors of the Sony A7S IV body, which is the first time that this camera has been mentioned in rumors. However, the writer of rumour.com pointed out that he has not received any credible sources mentioning whether this opportunity will be launched within this year, so everyone really just listen to it as a general rumor.

Several preliminary points can be summarized in the film. First, it is pointed out that this machine will be launched in the third or fourth quarter of this year. The photosensitive element will be a 6K photosensitive element, which can record Video RAW and output 4K video without cropping by super sampling. Another point is that this machine will have the widest dynamic range in the history of Sony Alpha series cameras.

Since the rumors website, which has always been highly credible, also pointed out that the content of the “third and fourth seasons of this year” in the rumors of this film may not be credible, so the author thinks that everyone should just watch it and forget it. But having said that, the main selling point of the A7S series is high sensitivity. If the new machine does not upgrade to 8K, but instead uses a 6K resolution sensor with a higher pixel density, I do not believe this. Furthermore, the FX3 and FX30 launched by Sony in recent years overlap with the original A7S series, which is mainly for filming. I personally feel a little doubtful whether there will be a new A7S series. But if this machine really exists, I hope that the relevant party can “flow out” more information sooner!

Source: SonyAlphaRumors