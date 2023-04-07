Home Technology Is it true that Twitter’s press office now replies with that emoji? Yes
Is it true that Twitter's press office now replies with that emoji? Yes

Is it true that Twitter's press office now replies with that emoji? Yes

While the legal issues at Twitter don’t seem to lean exactly in Musk’s favor, some users are dwelling on an issue related to theTwitter press officetrying to understand if this is actually how things are.

Well yes: as also reported by CBS News and Business Insider, as well as confirmed on March 19, 2023 directly by a tweet di Elon Muskthe email address [email protected] now auto-replies to all with one of the CEO’s favorite emojis. To be clear, this is the same emoji used by Musk to respond to the previous Twitter CEO.

In short, yes: the Twitter press office replies poo (what timeline is this?). The question is a bit surreal, especially if we consider the fact that until recently the e-mail address modified by Musk to automatically reply in this way was also linked to important requests, so much so that it is still indexed in that way (just see the screenshot in footnote to the news). In short, it is not exactly a story that you see every day.

For the rest, staying at Twitter, as also reported by Ars Technica, twittering is happening on the popular social network Substack-related tweet issues. Indeed, anything containing a link to the latter online platform cannot be the focus of retweets or replies. It all started to happen not too many hours after the announcement of Substack Notes, which seems in some ways to compete with Twitter.

The question is not actually entirely clear, but as you can well imagine it is not going unnoticed. For the rest, in case you’re wondering, yes: Ars Technica claims to have tried to contact the Twitter press office for any clarifications on the matter, but you already know what the answer was.

