The advantages of the MacOS system are simplicity, security, built-in high-quality applications, seamless connection with iOS devices, fast response, beautiful design, and good technical support. Let’s talk about my personal views on the MacOS system.

Closed hardware and software ecosystem

The hardware and software ecosystem of the MacOS system is relatively closed, which means that it can only run on hardware devices produced by Apple, and can only download and install applications through Apple’s App Store. Apple designs hardware and software to run together, so they’re designed to work with each other. In contrast, Windows works on various combinations of hardware and software, which may cause some compatibility issues. For example, Windows systems may not take full advantage of certain hardware, or certain software may not work with certain hardware, causing system instability.

The Stability of the Unix Foundation

The MacOS system is based on the Unix operating system, which means it inherits the stability and reliability of Unix. Unix is ​​a very stable operating system. After decades of development and evolution, it has become one of the most stable operating systems recognized in the industry.

The MacOS system inherits many features of Unix, such as time-sharing system, multi-user support, virtual memory, powerful command-line tools, etc. These features enable the MacOS system to better manage system resources and improve system stability and reliability. In addition, the MacOS system also uses some proprietary technologies, such as Time Machine backup, SIP system integrity protection, etc., to further improve the stability and security of the system.

Different memory management modes

macOS does a better job of memory management, making it more stable than Windows. The macOS operating system tends to use less memory to get things done, while Windows tends to use more memory.

The advantage of MacOS memory management is that it can make better use of system memory resources, improve system performance and stability, and has functions such as automatic memory recovery and memory monitoring, enabling users to better manage system memory.

security

macOS has a feature called Gatekeeper that helps users prevent the installation and running of applications that have not been certified by Apple. In addition, macOS also has a feature called Sandbox (Sandbox), which can limit the access permissions of applications and prevent malicious applications from damaging the system.

Compared with the user base of Windows systems, macOS has a relatively small user base, which means that hackers and virus creators are more inclined to attack Windows systems.

User Experience Design

The user interface design of macOS is generally considered to be more beautiful and easier to use than Windows. The design style of macOS focuses on simplicity, clarity and elegance, as well as the presentation of details and animation effects, allowing users to experience a more natural and smooth operating experience.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper"> Is MacOS really safer and smoother than Windows? _Sina Crowdtest

The trackpad and gesture functions of macOS are excellent. Users can use a variety of gestures to complete different operations, such as sliding, pinching, two-finger clicking, etc. These gestures can greatly improve user efficiency and comfort.

MacOS Relative Disadvantages

But at present, MacOS is also a relatively niche platform and system, and the main groups of application are designers, programmers, and text workers. Wheat summed up the main problems of the MacOS system.

higher price

Compared with the Windows system, Apple’s hardware and software prices are higher, which makes the use cost of the macOS system relatively high.

Less number of apps

The number of applications available on macOS is smaller compared to Windows. Especially some professional software, such as games, 3D modeling, etc., may not have a corresponding macOS version.

Compatibility issues

Since macOS is designed specifically for Apple hardware, there may be some compatibility issues. Some hardware devices and software programs may not support the macOS system, or may require additional drivers to function properly.

Summarize

It should be noted that different users may have different needs and preferences, so when choosing an operating system, you should make a choice according to your own needs and preferences.