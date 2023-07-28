Is Mars’ Olympus Mons a Remnant of a Lost Ocean?

Scientists Discover Mars’ Largest Volcano may have Been an Island in a Vast Ancient Sea

Mars, known for its breathtaking landscape and mysterious features, continues to captivate scientists and researchers. In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found new evidence suggesting that Olympus Mons, one of the largest volcanoes in the solar system located on Mars, may have once been an island in a vast ocean.

Olympus Mons is a shield volcano on Mars, towering over the planet’s surface at a staggering height of 21,229 meters, more than double the height of Mount Everest on Earth. What sets this volcano apart is its peculiar structure – instead of a smooth slope to the ground, it has edges that drop into cliffs at a height of approximately 6 kilometers. The origin of this unique feature has remained a mystery until now.

Recent analysis by researchers from CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) suggests that the shape of Olympus Mons closely resembles numerous active volcanic islands on Earth, including Pico Island in Portugal, Fogo Island in Canada, and Hawaii Island in the United States. Furthermore, the upper edge of the main cliff of Olympus Mons appears to have been formed by the interaction of liquid water with volcanic lava. Similar features were also observed on the Alba Mons, which is more than 1,500 kilometers away from Olympus Mons.

Based on these findings, the research team believes that most of the low-lying regions in the northern part of Mars were once covered by a liquid ocean. Olympus Mons, in particular, would have been an isolated volcanic island surrounded by this ancient sea.

This discovery has significant implications for understanding the history of water on Mars. The height of the cliff on Olympus Mons provides valuable information about the sea level of the long-lost ocean. Additionally, the age of the lava flow found on the volcano dates back to approximately 3 billion to 3.7 billion years ago, which coincides with the emergence of the ancient ocean.

The research paper detailing these findings was recently published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, shedding new light on the geological and hydrological nature of Mars.

This discovery not only enhances our understanding of Mars but also raises intriguing questions about the possibility of ancient life on the planet. With mounting evidence suggesting the existence of liquid water in the past, scientists continue to explore and uncover the mysteries hidden within the crimson landscape of Mars.

(First image credit: Flickr/Andrea Luck CC BY 2.0)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

