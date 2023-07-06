Home » Is Microsoft planning a paid subscription model?
Technology

Is Microsoft planning a paid subscription model?

by admin
Is Microsoft planning a paid subscription model?

Internal documents indicate that Microsoft would like to move its own operating system to the cloud. Users could then be asked to pay monthly in the future.

Cloud services are not new to Microsoft. The typical Office packages have been available as a subscription model for some time, and “Windows 365” is also already available. So far, however, the cloud operating system has only been available to business customers. That should change.

Going forward, Microsoft wants to offer all users the ability to get Windows directly from the cloud. The plans came to light during the ongoing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearing into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The long-term goal is “a full Windows operating system streamed from the cloud to any device”.

It almost sounds as if you would only need a single version of Windows in the future, which can then be streamed to all devices. As long as the internet connection is good enough. Such a cloud solution will almost certainly not be available for free. A paid subscription model would be ideal. For comparison: the business solution “Windows 365” costs users 30 euros per month.

It is not known when Microsoft wants to introduce the cloud operating system. Perhaps suitable for the introduction of Windows 12. So far, however, this is all just speculation. As soon as there are concrete details, we will of course inform you about it.

Quelle: PCWorld

See also  The story of the perfect copy of Ilary Blasi

You may also like

Only Watch Charity Auction Celebrates its Tenth Year:...

Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird at risk: Security warning...

New record in the number of financing rounds...

The Strange and Humiliating Design of Legendary Equipment...

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Launch Date Announced,...

Greentech Smartphone: Fairphone goes USA

Netmarble Announces Release of Tower of God: New...

8 reasons why innovation is so important for...

The Striker Cycle: A Tale of Team Switches...

Cleaner dock with the trash-eating drone. This is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy