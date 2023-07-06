Is Microsoft planning a paid subscription model?

Internal documents indicate that Microsoft would like to move its own operating system to the cloud. Users could then be asked to pay monthly in the future.

Cloud services are not new to Microsoft. The typical Office packages have been available as a subscription model for some time, and “Windows 365” is also already available. So far, however, the cloud operating system has only been available to business customers. That should change.

Going forward, Microsoft wants to offer all users the ability to get Windows directly from the cloud. The plans came to light during the ongoing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearing into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The long-term goal is “a full Windows operating system streamed from the cloud to any device”.

It almost sounds as if you would only need a single version of Windows in the future, which can then be streamed to all devices. As long as the internet connection is good enough. Such a cloud solution will almost certainly not be available for free. A paid subscription model would be ideal. For comparison: the business solution “Windows 365” costs users 30 euros per month.

It is not known when Microsoft wants to introduce the cloud operating system. Perhaps suitable for the introduction of Windows 12. So far, however, this is all just speculation. As soon as there are concrete details, we will of course inform you about it.

Quelle: PCWorld

