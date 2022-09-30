Is NASA’s discovery of two super-Earth alien civilizations friendly? / Li Zhuhua

Recently, NASA discovered two more super-Earths, both from the same star system about 100 light-years away from the earth, one is 1.3 times the size of the earth, and the other is 1.4 times the size of the earth.

The discoverers named them LP890-9b and LP890-9c. Among them, LP890-9c is the most promising, because it is located in the habitable zone of the star system. Preliminary research by scientists believes that it may have a thick atmosphere. and liquid water, so it cannot be ruled out that life, or even civilization, has already appeared on this planet.

Once this discovery was reported, it quickly attracted the attention and heated discussion of netizens. Since LP890-9c revolves around a red dwarf star, the life cycle of the red dwarf star itself is much longer than that of the sun. Therefore, some netizens are worried that, Maybe on LP890-9c, the level of alien civilization there is much higher than that of Earth civilization. I am afraid that if humans blindly send signals to it, it may cause trouble.

So, will there really be aliens on the LP890-9c? Are we going to contact them?

According to the research results of NASA astronomers, the star system where LP890-9c is located is at least 2.6 billion years earlier than the solar system. Therefore, if LP890-9c is really a habitable planet, the life on it has undergone a long evolution. It is not ruled out that there is intelligent life more advanced than Earth civilization.

For example, looking at the evolution of life on Earth, human civilization has a history of only thousands of years, but on LP890-9c, intelligent life there may have appeared as early as more than 2 billion years ago, what is this concept? Woolen cloth? In other words, when the earth was still a group of single-celled life, there were “people” on LP890-9c. Friends, do you feel horrified when you see this? It took only a few thousand years for human beings to develop to this point. If we give human beings more than 2 billion years to develop, what will be the result? The messenger believes that human beings in more than 2 billion years may have been “deified”, and that kind of civilization level is beyond our imagination and description now.

So, if that’s the case, then there is no doubt that the civilization on LP890-9c has already discovered the solar system and even visited the earth. If this is the case, in fact, it will be of no use whether we contact them or not, because it is possible that human beings The entire evolutionary history of LP890-9c has long been secretly observed by the civilization on LP890-9c, which is also the most terrifying place to ponder.

So, how likely is the earth to be secretly observed by alien civilizations? Will humanity be safe if alien civilizations come to Earth?

In June last year, astronomers from the United States published a research result in the journal “Nature”. Experts said that in the past 5,000 years, at least hundreds of terrestrial planets can “see” the earth. , that is to say, as long as the civilizations on these planets can receive and understand the analysis of cosmic signals, they can spy on the world of human beings on Earth.

In addition, astronomers also mentioned that the closest terrestrial planet to us is only 7.9 light-years away, and it can still “see” us until today. This also means that if there are alien civilizations on it, then they can witness the development history of human space exploration, and already know that we have also discovered their home planet.

It can be seen from this that it is possible for the earth to be secretly monitored by alien civilizations, and even multiple alien civilizations are secretly observing our every move, and they may also receive the “self-introduction” sent by humans. We got it right.

After all, since the 1970s, astronomers have been happy to send space signals to the universe, continuing to “introduce themselves” to alien civilizations that may exist in the universe in large numbers.

Although many scientists, including Hawking, have expressed strong opposition to this, optimistic astronomers still go their own way, blindly believing that aliens are friendly and that they will find a way after receiving signals from the earth. Come to Earth and help human civilization achieve a qualitative leap. So, does this possibility really exist?

If alien civilizations really come to earth, will they help human civilization develop rapidly? Are humans really safe?

To this end, the messenger collected a lot of information and found that in August of this year, the American “Newsweek” published an article about “are aliens good or bad”, the astronomer Carl Sagan from the United States said that human beings There is no need to worry too much, there is no possibility that “aliens will pose a threat to us”.

Carl Sagan said that compared with the alien civilizations that can come to the earth, humans are obviously very backward civilizations, and they don’t bother to attack us at all.

In addition, Zhou Haizhong, a scientist from my country, also said that advanced civilizations in the universe will be very rational beings. They are more measured than human civilizations and know how to cooperate and develop peacefully with other civilizations. If we think they will invade Earth, this is completely “worrying”.

There is also the American astronomer George Smoot, who also believes that aliens have no threat to human beings. Even if they appear on the earth, they just want to simply explore the earth, not to plunder the resources on the earth, Because the earth is “worthless” in their eyes.

It can be seen from this that the mainstream scientific community’s views on alien civilizations are still very optimistic. Scientists generally believe that aliens will be “friendly” and that human beings will always be safe.

However, some scientists use “Columbus’s discovery of the American continent” as an example, arguing that if aliens discover the earth, the day they arrive will be the moment when Earth’s civilization “ends”.