Is OLED worth it? Those are the advantages and disadvantages of it

OLED is considered to be the best screen technology currently available. TVs with an OLED screen do not need a backlight, since each of their pixels has its own light source.

This allows OLED televisions to display particularly sharp, high-contrast images with true black. Other benefits of OLED TVs include their slimmer, lighter design and lower power consumption.

Whether – and for whom – OLED is worthwhile depends primarily on the budget. OLED televisions are significantly more expensive. However, those willing to pay the extra price will not be disappointed. Our tip: the OLED television OLED55G19LA from LG*.

Anyone looking for a new TV is, can not avoid a term: OLED. It quickly becomes apparent that OLED televisions are clearly more expensive than LED or LCD models are. So two questions arise: What exactly is OLED and is it worth paying the extra for?

What is OLED and how the screen technology works

OLED is one screen technology for televisions, smartphones, tablets, computers and monitors. The abbreviation stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode or organic light emitting diode. Currently, OLED is considered the best screen technology for televisions and other devices with a display.

This is how OLEDs work

Screens are made up of many small dots are referred to as pixels. These pixels can create their own color. Together, the differently colored pixels make up the image displayed on the screen. This process is repeated continuously, giving the impression of movement. Usually they will Screens doing from behind by LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes or Light Emitting Diodes) illuminatedto provide the necessary brightness. That’s not the case with OLED TVs, however. they are coming without backlight out, there each individual pixel represents its own light source. It can be turned on and off as needed, which many Advantages hat.

Is OLED worth it? Those are the three benefits

The OLED technology allows especially sharp, high-contrast images. Straight Black can be represented better as a result become. Backlit screens cannot show true black as each pixel is still backlit. The result: A gray haze appears on the image and it looks blurred. Because the lighting for black pixels on OLED TVs can be easily customized, they can Better render contrasts, colors and details.

Another advantage: the fact that OLED televisions do not need a backlight means you do too slimmer design possible. This is how most OLED TVs are visible thinner and therefore lighter than comparable models with other screen technologies. It looks better and is also practical – for example, if the television is to be mounted on the wall.

Not only the better picture and the narrower design speak for OLED devices. Also you lower power consumption makes them a worthwhile investment. Because they don’t have to be constantly illuminated from behind, they draw less power. That is resource-savingwhich is good for both the environment and the account balance.

Two disadvantages: what speaks against OLED?

But OLED TVs can too Disadvantages have. This is especially true for hers Preis. TVs equipped with an OLED screen are settling exclusively in the premium area on and are therefore significantly more expensive. The cheapest OLED TV with a 55-inch screen currently costs around EUR 640.00 – while the cheapest LED TV of this size is available from around EUR 330.00.

In addition, OLED models are usually not that bright like devices with LED display. OLED creates an average brightness of 1000 nits. For comparison: Some LED TVs manage between 5000 and 8000 nits. However, that is brighter than necessary, as experts consider values ​​from 650 nits to be good. However, in some use cases – for example with outdoor televisions or when the TV is near a window – a brighter screen can be an advantage.

The advantages and disadvantages of OLED at a glance

We have summarized all the advantages and disadvantages of OLED screen technology here:

Advantages of OLEDBild: High contrast, sharp images with true black Design: Slimmer and lighter construction consumption: OLED TVs consume less power because they do not have a backlightDisadvantages of OLEDPreis: OLED TVs are significantly more expensive brightness: LED offers more nits than OLED

Conclusion: For whom it is worth buying an OLED television

Is OLED worth it? Basically are OLED TV the better choice. You bid one excellent, crystal clear picture with rich colors and real black. Besides, they are thinner and lighter than other TVs and consume less electricity. However, they are significantly more expensive. In contrast, most stand out LED televisions because of their good price-performance ratio out of. Your image may not quite keep up with the image of OLED devices, but this should hardly be noticeable in everyday life. Therefore, OLED models are only worthwhile for households that can or want to pay the surcharge for the better picture. Everyone else should probably be satisfied with a significantly cheaper LED television.

