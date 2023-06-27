Is parental control necessary? According to ESET Italy yes

Fabio Buccigrossi, Country Manager of ESET Italy is convinced that parental control is necessary and also lists the 5 reasons for this statement.

It used to be that parents didn’t have to worry much about activity digital of their children. A single computer in the house was the only gateway to the Internet and could be monitored with relative ease. Then came mobile devices. Now the challenge is much more demanding. Not only are there more opportunities for our children to surf the web away from our eyes, but there are also more hidden dangers in the digital world.

Parental controls are required

This new need has meant that i software of parental controls are an increasingly necessary perspective for parents and guardians. While operating system developers also provide some monitoring features, comprehensive sets of parental controls are usually provided by third-party solutions designed by security experts. The right tools should strike a balance between improving your children’s safety and giving them the freedom to explore, learn and socialize.

Why is parental control software needed?

Children are spending more and more hours in front of the screen. In the United States, for example, it was estimated at almost four hours a day before the pandemic. According to the same report, it doubled during the Covid-era lockdowns. However, technology has also been a lifeline for young people during the pandemic, when many used it to catch up on classes, stay in touch with friends, and enjoy their favorite sites and apps. Like it or not, it’s a part fundamentaland of their life.

The main dangers

As with all things, the key for parents is to understand where the dangers are and try to minimize exposure to risk for their children. At first glance, there’s a lot to worry about. Among the main dangers encountered we mention:

Inappropriate content. This can include sexually explicit material, sexist or discriminatory content, disturbing or violent images/videos, gambling sites, and even profane expressions. What is deemed inappropriate depends on the age and maturity level of the child.

Cyberbullying. Unfortunately, bullying is a real problem for many children. But the online world probably expands the threat far beyond the virtual friendship network. An EU study says that half of teenagers have experienced some form of online bullying in their lifetime.

Grooming. Children may seem tech savvy. But they are also often predisposed to blindly trust the people they meet online. Unfortunately, some adults are quick to take advantage of this. They usually try to build trust with their victims by masquerading as peers on social media, messengers, games and other applications.

Is parental control necessary and why

Accidental data leaks. Probably all of us have exceeded sharing content online. But our children often have a much larger digital friendship circle than ours, which means that there may be malicious actors looking for information to use. Even something as innocuous as a pet’s name, home address, or the fact that you’re going on vacation could be used for digital and physical attacks.

Identity theft and phishing scams. As soon as your children start registering for social media accounts, messenger apps and email, they are bombarded with fake messages designed to trick them into handing over sensitive personal and financial information or installing malware. Many look convincing. Some may be designed to get attention by offering free offers.

Excessive time spent in front of the screen. This phenomenon has been linked to eye problems, depression, overeating and other physical problems among children. Perhaps most obvious is that being glued to a screen means that kids are not interacting with the physical world, which could impair their emotional and social development.

What to look for in parental control software

There are many solutions on the market that can help solveand the problems described above. It pays to identify which is the most reliable solution, managed by a company that has a proven track record in this sector and in the broader cybersecurity market. That’s it basic functions must have parental control software:

App controls that allow you to block age-inappropriate content or control which applications children can access and for how long. Daily time limits are useful for keeping kids from overusing their devices. Is parental control necessary? According to ESET Italy yes

Reports on app and web usage They will help you better understand where your child is spending their time online and highlight sites/apps that may need to be blocked in the future. It should also report recently installed apps.

Safe browsing it will help your child surf the web by blocking access to pre-categorized and age-inappropriate sites. It would be useful if the child could request access to specific sites, to be managed on a case-by-case basis.

Location alerts and zoning show the location of devices so you always know where you are. Another useful feature is the ability to create physical ‘zones’, with notifications sent to the device when the child enters or leaves one of them.

A simple portal to use is the final piece of the puzzle, allowing you to easily set up, manage and configure the product on an ongoing basis.

It’s good to talk

While it may protect your child from the darkest spots of the internet, parental control software won’t magically a responsible user of the web. Nothing can replace the value gained from honest, two-way communication with your children. Don’t just say you are installing the software. Tell them why. Openly discuss the dangers you see and establish some ground rules together. Make sure they feel heard. Even better, take a tech break every now and then. There’s also a wonderful world for your children to explore that isn’t online.

