In short, really can’t take it anymore. To read posts from employees who don’t want to go back to the office after they discover the joys of remote housework. Not because it is in itself an incongruous claim.

Of course, working from home makes life a lot easier in many ways: less commuting, less getting up, more time to spend with loved ones, less meetings with colleagues who wouldn’t win the employee of the year award. However.

However, it would be nice to hear a little bit of the other side of the coin as well. A face that, having spent several years freelancing, I am familiar with. L’isolationthe inability to fully understand the reactions and mechanisms behind the customers’ decisions on the other side of the screen, the ttoo much time spent at home.

What then, when you say “more time to spend with your loved ones” you say everything is nothing. Not my case, but it’s full of people who he has no desire to spend more time with his loved ones, he would gladly do without it. After the Covid lockdown, separations are not counted.

But let’s forget about private life and focus for a moment on the negative effects of remote working on a professional level. There are several studies which show the obvious: the employee who works alone, from home, is easier to monitor (also thanks to special software), more subject to pressure from above, more at risk of seeing the boundaries between one’s private and professional life blur.

It’s not a problem for everyone: there are some people who totally identify with their professional life. For others, the idea of ​​having to answer emails at eight in the evening does not fit into their idea of ​​”quality of life”.

But above all, never seeing anyone in person makes it difficult not only to have a chat (in online calls you often go immediately straight to the point) but also to build that network of professionals-friends which is essential to broaden one’s horizons and personal and professional perspectives.

This is why I have the impression that just as disconnection is now the privilege of those who have the means to afford it and can thus preserve concentration and attention, in the not too distant future access to physical meetings it will be the privilege of middle-high executives, who will be able to exchange tips and establish useful relationships, while the employees will stay at home, alone. Will I be wrong? Maybe. We’ll talk about it in a few years.