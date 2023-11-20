is preparing to launch OnePlus 12 and Watch 2? • Techzilla

OnePlus turns ten and is preparing to launch its new top of the range On December 4, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of its foundation, OnePlus will hold a special event in China, in which the CEO Pete Lau. The company, founded in 2013 as a start-up independent of Oppo, has become known for its philosophy of offering powerful, quality smartphones at competitive prices, challenging the giants of the sector. The first model, the OnePlus One, was a resounding success, thanks to its quality-price ratio and its Android-based operating system, CyanogenMod. OnePlus continued to grow with the subsequent OnePlus 3 and 3T, which confirmed its reputation as “flagship killer”.

However, in the following years, OnePlus faced new challenges and changes. The start-up transformed into a more structured and consolidated company, improving the quality of its products and services, but also increasing sales prices. OnePlus approached Oppo again, with which it shares part of the production and distribution, and lost one of its founders, Carl Pei, who left the company in 2020 to create Nothing, a new technology company. OnePlus also ventured into more ambitious and innovative projects, such as foldable devices, which require greater investments and skills.

One Plus 12 – Alleged technical data sheet

display: 6.82 inch LTPO OLED, resolution 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, maximum refresh rate 120 Hz, PWM dimming 2,160 Hz, maximum brightness 2,600 nits, BOE “Oriental Screen” SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 memories: up to 24 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, 12+256 GB base cut cameras, rear by Hasselblad: 50 MP main wide angle Sony Lyt-808 48 MP ultra wide angle (FOV 114°) Sony IMX581, 1/2″ sensor, 14 mm equivalent, f/2.2 64 MP periscope zoom (FOV 33°) OV64B, 1/2″ sensor, 70 mm equivalent, f/2.5, OIS 32 MP front UI: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 connectivity : 5G battery: 5,400 mAh, wired fast charging 100 watts, wireless 50 watts.

Now, OnePlus is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary with an event that promises to be full of news. According to rumors, in fact, the company will present its new flagship smartphone, he OnePlus 12which will be accompanied by the Chinese version, called Ace 3. These are two models that should represent the best of OnePlus technology, with an elegant and refined design, a high quality display made with BOE, one of the largest Chinese companies in the smartphone sector. OLED panels, and a powerful and versatile camera. OnePlus 12 and Ace 3 will be the first smartphones to use the new Snapdragon 898 processor, which promises exceptional performance and optimized energy consumption.

The December 4th event could also reserve other surprises, such as the launch of the second smartwatch OnePlus, il Watch 2, which should be equipped with an operating system based on Wear OS and advanced functions for monitoring health and physical activity. OnePlus could also reveal some details on its foldable smartphone project, which according to some rumors would be in progress development phase and could arrive on the market in 2024.

OnePlus, therefore, is preparing to celebrate its ten years of history with a look to the future, showing its ability to innovate and offer quality products to its users. The event on December 4th will be broadcast live on OnePlus’ social channels and official website, and will be an opportunity to discover all the news that the company has in store for 2024 and beyond.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!