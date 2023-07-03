Is Russia training dolphins-military? Unfortunately, it would not be so absurd

Several sources have been firmly claiming for several months that the Russian army is literally recruiting dolphins to defend the naval base of Sevastopol in the Black Sea. Is it true? And what can these beautiful animals be used for?

This time we are not talking about dolphins that have a voice similar to Katy Perry, but about a much more delicate topic. Indeed, according to the UK Ministry of Defence, the “trained marine mammals” are even kept in pens, in order to “discourage” Ukrainian divers. The Russians have controlled the city since the invasion of Crimea way back in 2014, and is therefore a clear strategic objective for the Ukrainian forces. In recent days, however, there have been some rather particular movements.

It would seem that these specific fences have almost doubled according to British intelligenceindirectly suggesting that more dolphins are therefore being recruited to the cause.

Naturally, given their extremely peaceful nature, they would not be used as actual weapons against Ukrainian soldiers. Nonetheless, could be used to signal the presence of divers in the wateracting as real “spies”.

Indeed, dolphins can reach speeds of around 29 km/h in the water, which represents more than double the speed of 10 km/h that the best human swimmers are capable of achieving. There would therefore be no difficulty for the animal in tracking down and identifying any soldiers.

Information indicates that there may currently be as many as seven dolphins on duty around the city’s port, which they would add to the other security measures adopted by the Russians. Indeed, before arriving at these splendid animals, a Ukrainian diver would have to go beyond a vast network of anti-torpedo devices, depth charge systems and rocket launchers. Not really a walk.

Are you surprised? Actually, (unfortunately) the use of animals in warfare is nothing new. For example, many believe that the Russian navy itself uses so-called “spy whales,” which carry equipment that can be used for monitoring purposes. But not only.

The United States has also trained several dolphins in order to search for underwater mines and mark their positions with buoys, with experiments going on since the 1960s.

