This time, the S23 Ultra and S23+ of the Samsung S23 series phones both support 45W fast charging, so is 45W fast charging worth buying? Is it any faster?Today, Ah Hui also tested the S23 Ultra using 25W / 45W chargers for your reference. I believe it can be a practical reference for friends who want to buy chargers together.





Compare the size of the 45W charger with the 25W charger. In fact, in terms of size, there is actually no big difference between the 45W charger and the 25W charger (the left is the original 45W charger, and the right is the original 25W charger)

There will be a relatively large difference in the weight part. The following is the actual weight measurement of the two





Measured results S23 Ultra + 25W / 45W charging

After 10 minutes of charging with a 45W charger, the power reaches 31% after charging for 30 minutes, the power reaches 73% the total cost of fully charging the mobile phone 66 minutes

after charging for 30 minutes, the power reaches the total cost of fully charging the mobile phone minutes After 10 minutes of charging with a 25W charger, the power reaches 20% after charging for 30 minutes, the power reaches 56% the total cost of fully charging the mobile phone 74 minutes

Suggestion: For the S23 Ultra, the speed of the 45W charger can be said to be very different in the first 30 minutes, so it is highly recommended to buy.





Here, the data of the previous generation S22 Ultra is also compared. Basically, the charging speed of 45W is basically the same, but in particular, the part of 25W charging seems to be more optimized for S23 Ultra, and the final charging time is basically basically the same. It is almost the same, but the charging time in the previous period has been greatly improved, which is a plus!

If you are choosing a sub-factory charger and cable, please note that the cable must support 5A with E-Mark specification, and the charger must support at least PPS 5A specification. Maybe Ah Hui will provide you with purchasing suggestions for sub-factory chargers in the future. .

