Since the new hero Mizuki of “Fighting Strike 2” has caused many bugs in the shed next door, the new hero “Destroyer Ji” launched by “Apex Legends” (Apex Legends), which has just entered the S15 season, is not too splendid, “waning moon” After the version went live, the player community has reported multiple bug reports, some of which are very funny.

The first is the penetrating spike (Q), which is the tactical skill of Destroyer Ji. This black fluid seems to cause a bug that the player cannot refill the magazine as soon as he approaches; the other bug is even more mysterious. Hua Ji seems to be invincible by standing at the core of the piercing spike, because the core will help you block bullets.

New Legend Catalyst Bug! Not allowed to reload your weapons when near or on her Q#ApexLegends @PlayApex pic.twitter.com/TPuTNno5tx — IceTheAssassin | HYDRA (@IceTheAssassin) November 2, 2022

I just found this op bug with CATALYST #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/Y5IrvPj5Dl — ZaPTicZ (@1Molvilad) November 2, 2022

Then there is the great “black veil”. Although this black wall is very powerful, it can be “taken away” because the modules of the black wall do not seem to be fixed in the same position, so if it is placed on other heroes On the shield skills of the (Gibraltar or Newcastle) it will cover it.

Interestingly, if the black wall covers the drone, the cryptographer can also take away a piece of the wall by operating the drone, presenting a rather funny picture, and the phantom projection can do the same.

This bug shows that the black veil is the same as the thermal shield. Although it is a traversable special effect on the surface, in fact, it will be affected by other objects in the game and cause physical collision. The Respawn team obviously has not undergone much testing in the development skills.

The same thing happens when the piercing spikes are thrown on the shield, and after the shield disappears, the black pool will stop in the air.

There are problems with active skills and Great Judgment, so there are also some problems with passive skills barriers, and they are quite restrained by evil spirits, because evil spirits are entering the interdimensional space, although the black door cannot be seen on the surface, but in fact it will still be blocked. At the same time, there are also players who report that Destroying Ji seems to be able to strengthen not only a consolidation gate, which is not in line with what the official stated at the time.

At the same time, Evil Spirit’s interdimensional skills seem to be completely unable to get rid of the slowing effect of Destruction Ji’s skills, and these problems are currently occurring in the “Apex Heroes” arena.

However, Respawn initially only responded to the bug with the sound effect on the official Twitter account, and then began to call on players to focus on reporting any bugs they encountered in the game.

Before the official repair of the problem, players should not be too surprised when they encounter a black wall that can fly in the sky.