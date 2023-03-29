Actually, the E3 should celebrate its big comeback this summer. But the video game fair is slowly running out of big names. Does she even have a future?

E3 2023 starts on June 13th, but this time without the three major console manufacturers Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. This has been known for a few weeks. Now another figurehead has canceled. According to a Video Games breaking latest news article, Ubisoft will also not be taking part in this year’s video game fair in Los Angeles and will instead be organizing its own event.

Ubisost’s own “Forward” event is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2023 and will offer us all sorts of news about Assassin’s Creed, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew and other projects.

As of now, E3 2023 has not yet received a single commitment from a major player. On the other hand, there is already the fourth prominent cancellation – not a good omen for the trade fair. Quite apart from the fact that there is now another direct competitor in the form of the “Summer Games Fest”. The event takes place five days in advance and was able to establish itself as a real alternative in the industry during the corona pandemic. Those responsible still have 74 days to present a convincing concept. Otherwise, things are looking pretty bleak for E3 2023.

