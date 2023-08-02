Is the End of Physical Media Near? Disney Shuts Down DVD and Blu-ray Distribution in Australia

Title: Disney Ceases DVD and Blu-ray Distribution in Australia: Is Physical Media Nearing Extinction?

Date: August 1, 2023

In a surprising move, Disney has announced the complete closure of its DVD and Blu-ray distribution business in Australia. This means that Australians will no longer be able to purchase physical discs of Disney Group (including Fox) movies and TV shows. With this decision, Disney joins the growing trend of media conglomerates shifting their focus towards streaming platforms.

While Disney has not confirmed plans for a global rollout, this move is reminiscent of the testing-the-waters strategy that has become prevalent among media giants in recent years. Such actions often serve as a precursor to a complete shift in business models. For instance, when Netflix enforced a no-credential sharing policy in South America, it was an indication of their future plans. Similarly, when the basic Netflix plan in Canada was canceled, many understood that it was only a matter of time before other regions followed suit.

The closure of Disney’s physical media business in Australia seems like a natural step amidst the ongoing reorganization within the entertainment industry. The streaming wars have forced conglomerates like Disney to rethink their strategies, with streaming becoming the dominant medium for content consumption. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced plans to divest and sell off traditional media businesses such as wireless TV, cable TV, and even the highly profitable ESPN due to the increasing capital demands for investments in comprehensive streaming transformations.

The decline of physical media is not limited to Disney’s decision. Reports from the niche soundtrack fan community claim that the soundtrack to “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones: Roulette” sold out rapidly despite limited release. The decreasing demand for physical CDs signifies the fading popularity and relevance of physical albums.

The disappearance of physical media also carries implications beyond mere ownership. Before the advent of videotapes in 1975, fans around the world could not legally own movies. The introduction of affordable DVDs in 1997 revolutionized movie ownership, leading to widespread consumer adoption. However, this cherished experience of owning a movie and album will now be replaced by the intangibility of digital retail.

Digital retail platforms lack the inherent “sharing” function that physical media possesses. This loss of the sharing experience is bemoaned by tech reviewer Nick Pino, who highlights the joy of sharing physical copies with friends and family. He shares an anecdote of lending the Dune Blu-ray to a friend, emphasizing that movies are a shared experience.

The uniquely human aspect of sharing is also recognized by Hollywood, which originally resisted the introduction of videotapes to protect its interests. However, now media conglomerates seek to regain control over distribution through the resurgence of streaming platforms and the decline of physical media.

The economic viability of physical media has become increasingly challenging, prompting media groups to shift their focus and resources towards digital platforms. Netflix, another major player in the streaming industry, is set to close its 25-year-old mail-in DVD rental service next month, further indicating the diminishing relevance of physical media.

The industry’s move away from physical media is a sign of changing times. While it marks the end of an era, the convenience and accessibility offered by streaming platforms cannot be denied. As the CD metaphorically faces its own sunset, it highlights the evolving nature of media consumption in a digital age.

In this new landscape, consumers must adapt to the shifts in the entertainment industry, bid farewell to physical media, and embrace the digital future of content consumption.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

