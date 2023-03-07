In the dispute between Spotify and Epic Games (Fortnite), the European Digital Markets Act comes at the most inopportune time for Apple. The security argument is not enough to save the business model with the apps.

Apple’s operating system is often described as a fenced yard compared to Android. The US group is strict when it comes to which services are allowed. Or even which functions for third-party providers. Now the Digital Markets Act of the EU – to stay with the comparison – is standing in front of the garden fence with the bulldozer: Apple has to allow other app stores on its devices. This offers users the opportunity to look for the cheapest alternative, or in the case of the popular game Fortnite, to buy directly from Epic Games. It’s a security issue, Apple says. Apple leaves uncommented that the business model could suffer as a result. After much hesitation, the group seems to want to add.

Apple still sees fundamental open questions in the implementation of new EU rules to open up smartphone platforms. The group is particularly badly affected by the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) because, among other things, it has to allow other app stores on its iPhone for the first time. Apple warned for a long time before the new platform rules were passed that this could endanger the security of users.

In principle, however, they now want to meet the DMA specifications. That confirms Applemanager Kyle Andeer at a debate in Brussels. At the same time, the question of how other app stores could be approved without compromising the integrity of the Apple– endangering products.

Among other things, Andeer pointed out that the examiners in Apple’s own download platform filtered out many fraudulent or non-functioning applications. Going forward, users need to be assured that apps will work as advertised, regardless of the source they were downloaded from, he said. The question is how this can be done.

Securing devices and software is the top priority

The AppleManager pointed out that according to the DMA, companies are allowed to take both technical and contractual measures to ensure the integrity of their devices and software. According to the law, such steps must be reasonable and the platform operator must justify that they are necessary to that extent.

The music streaming market leader Spotify, which with Apple been in a clinch for a long time, called on the iPhone group to change its app store rules. Among other things, the regulation that prescribes the use of Apple’s system for in-app purchases within applications must fall. The DMA specifications are easy to meet in this way, said Spotify manager Gene Burrus.

30 percent goes directly to Apple

Cashed on in-app purchases Apple a fee of up to 30 percent of the purchase price. Spotify therefore no longer offers subscriptions within its iPhone app. Streaming services can allow the use of subscriptions purchased on the web in the iPhone apps. However, you may not point out to the users in the apps that the subscriptions can also be taken out elsewhere. The EU Commission is therefore opposed to Spotify’s complaint Apple before.

(APA/bagre)