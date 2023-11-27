Is the hype surrounding digital works of art already over?

The world of art has changed significantly in recent years with the introduction of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). But what is the current state of the digital art market? Has the hype already peaked?

If you look around for news about NFTs these days, you will mainly find headlines like: “Justin Bieber loses millions: Bored Apes NFT crashes”, “Bored Apes: NFT investors sue Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber”, “Bored Apes: NFT investors sue Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber”, “ First hype, then crash: 95 percent of all NFTs are no longer worth a cent.”

Digital works of art, or non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have long been considered an innovative way to invest in art – and get rich with it. At least that was the promise of many “experts”. Suddenly everyone thought they were buying an NFT for 2,000 euros and selling it 6 months later for 20,000 euros. The artists themselves also jumped on the bandwagon and brought works of art onto the market as NFTs – in the hope of becoming known overnight and making a lot of money.

NFT: An innovation became a hype

NFTs ultimately act as digital certificates of authenticity and are viewable on the blockchain. This enables transparency regarding the origin and authenticity of a digital work of art. Some artists also combine NFTs with physical works of art to build a bridge between the digital and the real world.

In principle, this isn’t a bad idea, but unfortunately NFTs quickly became an object of speculation. At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFT market had a monthly trading volume of under $2.8 billion. Little of it remains. For example, the Bored Apes Yacht Club, one of the most well-known NFT collections, has lost almost 90 percent of its value. Overall, according to a study by dappGambl, around 95 percent of all NFTs are worthless today. General interest in the topic has also declined significantly, as evidenced by the search volume for “NFT” on Google.

There are many reasons for that:

Market oversaturation: The rapid rise of NFT projects that offered little to no long-term value resulted in the market becoming simply oversaturated.

Speculative bubble: Many people bought NFTs (similar to cryptocurrencies) in the hopes of making quick profits, not because of any actual interest in the underlying art or utility. As prices fell, speculative investors lost interest, causing prices to fall further.

Environmental concerns: Creating and trading NFTs, especially on platforms that use proof-of-work blockchains, consumes a lot of energy. This no longer fits the spirit of the times.

Economic uncertainty: General economic uncertainties, such as rising interest rates, inflation and fears of a recession, are causing people and institutions to avoid riskier investments, which include NFTs.

Regulatory concerns: There are still many unresolved questions regarding the regulation of NFTs and the digital art world. Uncertainties and the risk of future restrictions may discourage people from investing in NFTs.

NFT: What’s next?

The big NFT hype is over. There is no doubt about that. However, that does not mean that NFT technology as such will not continue to play a role in the art sector. This means artists who only create digital works of art can use NFTs to prove that they are actually unique pieces.

In addition, NFTs offer exciting opportunities for artists as well as collectors and investors. The challenge now lies in stabilizing the market and recognizing and appreciating the true value of digital works of art beyond speculative bubbles.

Share this: Facebook

X

