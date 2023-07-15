Is the loyalty point campaign for headphones and speakers worth it?

Headphones and speakers with a good discount? Kaufland is currently offering loyalty bonuses from the audio manufacturer JBL. We looked at all the products, compared the prices – and tell you which models are really worth the campaign.

JBL: Headphones and speakers in the loyalty campaign at Kaufland

The promotional products, exhibited in a Kaufland branch. From May 25 to August 23, 2023 you can get a discount on JBL products at Kaufland if you redeem loyalty points. This works both with and without the Kaufland app. (Image source: GIGA) For the current loyalty campaign at Kaufland

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS

Mid-range true wireless headphones. Our classification: Not a high-flyer in terms of sound, but okay. Above-average battery life (over 8 hours with noise cancelling), somewhat fiddly touch controls.

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 06:46

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 69.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 63 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 60 euros. The Kaufland offer is not recommended.

JBL Endurance Run BT

Sports headphones (in-ear with neckband) from the entry-level range. Our classification: This is a discontinued model that is no longer available from the manufacturer (see JBL online shop). The sound is good, the operation with the right buttons is reliable. Without noise canceling (ANC).

JBL RUN BT

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 07:06

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 24.99 euros. Price comparison: Around 19 euros on Ebay, the low point of the last few months was around 18 euros. The Kaufland offer is not recommended.

JBL Tune 510 BT

Entry-level wireless headphones. Our classification: good battery life (around 38 hours), mediocre sound. Comfort could be better, no Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Can conveniently remain connected to 2 players at the same time (Bluetooth multipoint), the microphone (for telephoning, etc.) is surprisingly good. The Stiftung Warentest (10/2021) awarded the overall grade 2.4 (“good”).

JBL Tune 510BT – Bluetooth-Over-Ear Kopfhörer

The price may be higher now. Price from 07/15/2023 06:50

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 29.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 39 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 37 euros. The Kaufland offer is worth considering.

JBL JR310JBL

Headphones for children, wireless. Our classification: Locked maximum volume (85 dB) is intended to protect sensitive children’s ears. Good customer reviews on Amazon (4.6 stars on average). If it doesn’t necessarily have to be Bluetooth, there are also cheaper children’s headphones with a cable, for example from JBL itself (JBL Jr310, see Amazon).

JBL Jr310 BT Kids Headphones

The product is no longer available. Last checked: 07/15/2023 06:34

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 29.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 41 euros (color: green), the low point of the last few months was around 37 euros. The Kaufland offer is worth considering.

JBL Tune 760 NC

Over-ear noise-cancelling headphones from the low to mid-range price segment. Our classification: Decent sound quality and good battery life. The noise canceling cannot keep up with (more expensive) top models. The Stiftung Warentest (06/2022) awarded the overall grade 2.0 (“good”).

JBL Tune 760 NC

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 03:52

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 59.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 85 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 80 euros. The Kaufland offer is good.

JBL QUANTUM200

Wired entry-level gaming headset. Our classification: As the customer reviews on Amazon (4.3 stars on average) support, this is a basically solid product. In terms of sound and wearing comfort, however, there is still a lot of room for improvement, the premium class of gaming headsets can offer hardcore gamers even more performance here. For casual gamers, however, the Quantum 200 from JBL is a viable solution.

JBL Quantum 200 – Gaming Headset

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 06:29

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 29.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 45 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 30 euros. The Kaufland offer is okay, but not a mandatory recommendation.

JBL Flip 6

Waterproof, robustly built, great sound: the Bluetooth speaker JBL Flip 6 is a good choice when it comes to outdoor use (Image source: GIGA)

Recommendation Medium-sized Bluetooth speaker. Our classification: Very good sound, robust construction. In the size class one of the best speakers on the market. Top grade 5 stars in the trade magazine Whathifi, also gets our clear purchase recommendation (see GIGA purchase advice).

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Box

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 06:59

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 74.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 108 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 95 euros. The Kaufland range is very good.



JBL Go 3

Very compact Bluetooth speaker. Our classification: Good sound for the size, robustly built. Battery life (approx. 5 hours) is usable for everyday use, but could be longer.

JBL GO 3

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 06:53

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 24.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 35 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 29 euros. The Kaufland offer is worth considering.

JBL party box 310

Huge party box with Bluetooth. Our classification: Anyone who expects extremely high volumes and light effects will be happy with this party speaker – in this very special product category, this is one of the best models on the market. For those looking for a much more portable (yet amazingly capable) box, consider the very good JBL Boombox 3 (see on Amazon) as an alternative.

JBL PartyBox 310 – party speaker with light effects

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 07:06

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 349.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 485 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 390 euros. The Kaufland offer is good – but only if you really need such a powerful speaker.

JBL Horizon 2 DAB

Clock radio with DAB+, Bluetooth and ambient light. Our classification: Not a high-flyer in terms of sound, but quite comprehensively equipped. However, simpler radio alarm clocks with DAB+ are available for much less money (e.g. Technisat Techniradio 40 at Amazon)

JBL Horizon 2 clock radio

The price may be higher now. Price as of 07/15/2023 06:47

In the current Kaufland loyalty campaign for 79.99 euros. Price comparison: At Amazon around 110 euros, the low point of the last few months was around 108 euros. The Kaufland offer is worth considering.

Loyalty campaign at Kaufland: How does it work and what do you have to consider?

Kaufland: Loyalty points can be collected via a smartphone app or as a sticker on a card (Image source: GIGA)

For the discounts mentioned here, you must first 20 loyalty points are collected, which can then be redeemed. You get 1 loyalty point for every 5 euros you buy from Kaufland (food, household items, etc.). That means at 100 euros Kaufland sales you have collected the 20 points for one of the products – for a larger family this is a single weekend purchase.

The loyalty points can be redeemed via smartphone with the Kaufland app can be collected and redeemed digitally. If you don’t want to use a cell phone, you can Loyalty points as stickers collect them and stick them on the corresponding trading card. Experience has shown that you occasionally get a few stickers too many at the Kaufland checkout. But that is a matter of luck and depends on the branch.

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

