The mining boom from 2020 to 2022 is definitely the darkest period for PC DIY players. The MSRP prices of various types of graphics cards are like a fake sales channel. The price continues to rise, and even requires a whole machine to buy a graphics card. mitigation options.

Although the boarding plan still does not solve the problem of graphics card shortages, it has driven the revenue of various PC brands. Whether it is casings, power supplies, processors, motherboards and other parts, there are extremely high shipments, but in 2022 The decline in the price of virtual currency in the second half of the year also affects the shipments of other parts. The shipments of the four major motherboard manufacturers “ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock” in 2022 will vary to varying degrees, but they all show the same quantity. falling condition.

There is a total gap of about 10 million motherboard shipments between the four major brands. Even though new platforms and motherboard models such as AMD Ryzen 7000 series and Intel 13th generation processor series were launched last year, the PC DIY community The buying momentum in China has been quite saturated, so the sales volume of each company has not been increased much. During the mining boom, each company has already made a lot of money~ It is reasonable to return to the normal market ecology now.

