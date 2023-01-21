This unisex citrus tone (also means that men and women are pleasing to the elders) is a tribute to Sicilian citrus. The rich fruity + fruity aroma makes people feel like seeing a fruitful orchard, and it also has the meaning of celebrating a good year. How could elders not like such a fresh and vibrant taste?

Recommendation 3 Le Labo Bergamot 22 Eau de Parfum, 15/50/100ml, NT$2,900/6,950/9,950

IAN TONG

The delicacy of petitgrain, the bitterness of grapefruit, the richness of amber and musk, blend with the vigorous vetiver to form a unique and intimate impression.

What perfume can win the heart of girlfriend’s parents?

The editor thinks that the calm and elegant woody tone will make your overall image look responsible and not frivolous. This is exactly the kind of boyfriend that your girlfriend (wife) family wants to see (father-in-law and mother-in-law should also feel sorry for each other). But remember that the taste should not be too strong, it will become lifeless instead, so it is very important to be careful. Of course, if you are much older than your girlfriend or you look too old-fashioned, and you are afraid that the other party’s parents will dislike you, it is still possible to sneak in a citrus note.

Recommended 1 Le Labo end tea 26 Essence, 15/50/100ml, NT$2,900/6,950/9,950