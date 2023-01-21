Home Technology Is the New Year’s greetings to the elders in the family or the girlfriend’s parents? The choice of perfume is very different. Spraying it right will win you a good impression. Spraying the wrong one will make you GG! | GQ Taiwan
Technology

Is the New Year’s greetings to the elders in the family or the girlfriend’s parents? The choice of perfume is very different. Spraying it right will win you a good impression. Spraying the wrong one will make you GG! | GQ Taiwan

by admin
Is the New Year’s greetings to the elders in the family or the girlfriend’s parents? The choice of perfume is very different. Spraying it right will win you a good impression. Spraying the wrong one will make you GG! | GQ Taiwan

This unisex citrus tone (also means that men and women are pleasing to the elders) is a tribute to Sicilian citrus. The rich fruity + fruity aroma makes people feel like seeing a fruitful orchard, and it also has the meaning of celebrating a good year. How could elders not like such a fresh and vibrant taste?

Recommendation 3 Le Labo Bergamot 22 Eau de Parfum, 15/50/100ml, NT$2,900/6,950/9,950

IAN TONG

The delicacy of petitgrain, the bitterness of grapefruit, the richness of amber and musk, blend with the vigorous vetiver to form a unique and intimate impression.

What perfume can win the heart of girlfriend’s parents?

The editor thinks that the calm and elegant woody tone will make your overall image look responsible and not frivolous. This is exactly the kind of boyfriend that your girlfriend (wife) family wants to see (father-in-law and mother-in-law should also feel sorry for each other). But remember that the taste should not be too strong, it will become lifeless instead, so it is very important to be careful. Of course, if you are much older than your girlfriend or you look too old-fashioned, and you are afraid that the other party’s parents will dislike you, it is still possible to sneak in a citrus note.

Recommended 1 Le Labo end tea 26 Essence, 15/50/100ml, NT$2,900/6,950/9,950

See also  Xi Jinping inspected the camouflage uniform and released a major signal | CCTV | Lunar New Year | Beijing | Inspection | Video call | Xi Jinping | camouflage uniform |

You may also like

[影片] Upgrade to a new computer for the...

Android 13 installation rate announced this year’s first...

A must for Spring Festival travel! Three Google...

[Trial]”Fire Emblem Engage” is the latest work in...

Feargus Urquhart wants to make another Fallout game...

Veganism is Partying: A $26 Billion Economy

“Dragon Restoration Among People! “Extreme” Taiwan limited edition...

Sony announces 13 more games coming to PS...

Oxygen in the top layer of the moon...

The Gulag will return to its roots in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy