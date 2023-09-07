Is the Overwatch League Handing the Reins to Third-Party Convenors?

Report Suggests Overwatch League Could Be Run by Third-Party Convenors

In a recent trend among esports leagues, there seems to be a growing desire for third-party convenors to take charge of organizing and managing these competitive events, rather than the game publishers themselves. Following in the footsteps of Rainbow Six: Siege, which was recently handled by BLAST, the Overwatch League might be the next to opt for this approach, according to a new report by GGRecon.

The Overwatch League has endured a tumultuous season, prompting teams to vote on the league’s future beyond 2024. They were presented with two options: either support the continuation of the league or opt for a termination, accompanied by a hefty $6 million fee. The report suggests that if the 2024 season goes ahead, it will be entrusted to a third-party convener.

According to the report, ESL FACEIT Group is set to take control of the league’s operations in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, WDG Esports will oversee the Asian business. However, it is important to note that none of this information has been officially confirmed by Activision Blizzard, the developer and publisher of Overwatch. As a result, it is advisable to approach these claims with caution until an official announcement is made.

The potential shift towards third-party organizers raises questions about the future direction of the Overwatch League. While some may view this as a positive development, others may have reservations about relinquishing control to external entities. The decision ultimately lies with the stakeholders and fans of the league, who will undoubtedly have their own opinions on the matter.

The Overwatch League, since its inception in 2018, has garnered a substantial following and has been a significant force in the competitive gaming scene. Its integration of city-based teams has brought a sense of locality and rivalry rarely seen in esports. However, viewership and player engagement have faced challenges in recent times, leading to speculation about the league’s sustainability in its current form.

The potential involvement of third-party convenors may bring fresh perspectives, expertise, and resources, which could help revitalize the league and attract a wider audience. It could also potentially alleviate some of the burdens currently faced by Activision Blizzard, allowing them to focus on game development and other aspects of their business.

As fans eagerly await an official announcement from Activision Blizzard regarding the future of the Overwatch League, the question remains: would viewers and players alike support the idea of a third-party convener taking the helm? Only time will tell how this potential shift will shape the future of one of esports’ flagship leagues.

