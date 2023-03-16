Since the mobile phone can achieve ultra-long-distance zoom, from 50 times to 70 times, 80 times or even 100 times, I believe that everyone will not zoom the phone to the farthest to shoot, because the image of it will become blurred . However, different mobile phones have begun to advertise that they can capture a very clear moon. Recently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been questioned by netizens that the moon photos taken by this machine are suspected of being fake! But are these photos real or fake? Turns out Samsung has their official explanation! After watching and listening, you will feel like you have “learned something”.

Netizens accused

Recently, a foreign netizen posted a post on the reddit discussion forum known as “Lian Deng” in foreign countries, claiming that the Space Zoom moon shot of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 Ultra is fake! The netizen pointed out that it tried to blur a high-definition moon pattern, and then used the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Space Zoom to shoot this “fake” moon. In the end, he found that the image taken was clearer than the moon he processed, so he decided that Samsung’s moon photo was fake.

▲ The picture above is the netizen’s test photo. The left side is a self-made blurred moon VS directly using the S23 Ultra to capture the moon shot on the left. The netizen said that it was even clearer than the original! This test has attracted a lot of reprints from technology websites. When the whole world questioned Samsung’s “manufacturing” of the moon, they were local Samsung Community netizens in South Korea. They explained in Korean what technology Samsung used to shoot the moon with a mobile phone with the Space Zoom function. In this episode of “Let’s Talk About Technology” Podcast, the moderator shares what technology Samsung uses to shoot the beautiful moon. Click here for the photo collection and related information LINK selected by the program.

