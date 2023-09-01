Home » Is the smartphone 5G-capable despite US sanctions?
Is the smartphone 5G-capable despite US sanctions?

by admin
China‘s largest tech group has surprisingly started selling the Mate 60 Pro smartphone while the US Secretary of Commerce is visiting Beijing. Huawei hardly communicates about this – buyers even more so.

So far, the latest Huawei smartphone is only available in very few stores in China.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

It could be a big coup for Huawei and China in the technology conflict with the US. Or become a failure if the technology group from Shenzhen in southern China fails to meet the expectations that have been raised. According to several tests, Huawei’s new smartphone Mate 60 Pro should offer high speeds according to the latest 5G mobile communications standard – although American sanctions should prevent exactly that.

