Wedding / wedding dress In addition to the most common “wedding photography”, “wedding recording” is actually a recording solution that many couples will choose nowadays. Kevin Jiayi, one of the videographers of the Running Boys Video Office, has nearly six years of experience in wedding recording. For him, a good camera should have a smart and stable automatic camera during the recording process. Focusing to help him achieve the desired shooting results, is the Sony α7R V the ideal work partner in his mind? Let’s hear what he has to say.

Running Youth Video Office, officially formed an army shooting team in September 2011. It was formerly a group of professional image workers, serving all kinds of film and television, artist music MV, advertisement and various large-scale brand event shooting. After becoming an army, he was the first to shoot weddings in a film style, and insisted on using the highest standard of shooting technology to serve the couple. Up to now, more than 1,000 wedding records have been completed. Whether you want to shoot exclusive love stories/wedding records/wedding photos/wedding side shots/marriage proposal records, or all kinds of commercial films, Running Boys Films can customize and provide the most professional video services. currently operating: Running Boys Video Agency official website | FB fan group

How long have you been engaged in wedding videography? Why did you enter this industry in the first place?

I have been in this industry since 2017, and it has been about 5 years. Before stepping into this line of work, I was in a photographic equipment company assisting crews and advertising companies in filming. I have been in that line for a long time, and I always have an idea in my heart, that is, I really want to shoot pictures where I can really control the camera completely. Later, friends and some newcomers who were introduced by chance asked me to shoot wedding videos one after another. I suddenly found that I loved this form of recording and the whole shooting process, so I made up my mind to officially change the track and set foot on the wedding. / Wedding video recording work this way.

why would Sony α system as a wedding / The main working equipment for wedding videography?



Basically, wedding video can be regarded as a kind of documentary shooting. It is not like shooting movies or commercials. When there is a situation, you can pause and restart. If you miss the beautiful or moving moment of the wedding, you will really miss it. Therefore, under this premise, the requirements for camera performance are relatively strict, and the performance of the autofocus system is the most important! When I first joined the studio, because the Sony α system was not used at that time, I relied on manual focus when recording, but for a novice, just to overcome the problem of manual focus, he would miss a lot of scenes worth recording Later, I borrowed Sony α6500 and α7S II from other seniors in the studio to shoot, only to realize how powerful the autofocus of the Sony α system is during video recording! Before this, I never thought that there would be a camera that can make the immediacy and accuracy of autofocus so powerful and reliable in video mode, so that I can finally focus on the picture I want to shoot without having to And because I was worried about whether I was in focus, I missed many precious pictures that would never come back.

as Sony α long-term users of the system,α7R V Which upgrades make you feel the most?



I definitely vote for the 4-axis flip screen of α7R V! Since I switched to the Sony α system, from α6500, α7S II, α7 III all the way to the current main machine α7S III, I have used all the screens, whether they are up-down or side-turning screens. Frankly speaking, each has its own advantages. shortcoming. Take the α7S III as an example. As far as video recording is concerned, the angles of viewing angles of the rollover screen are indeed more diverse. However, when recording a wedding, in addition to viewing the view, it also needs radio and monitoring. When I put the radio microphone and headphone cable After all are connected to the corresponding ports on the left side of the fuselage, the angle at which the screen can be turned will be limited, making it difficult to find a view. So when I found out that the screen flip mechanism of α7R V is a combination of up and down and side flip designs, I was really happy, because this can completely overcome the above-mentioned problems, allowing me to use any angle of the screen to shoot, sincerely Love the super friendly and ergonomic design.

α7R V Newest AI Recognition technology enables further evolution of autofocus. What is your experience when you actually use it for work video?



In fact, the autofocus performance of the current main machine α7S III for work is already very good, but after using the α7R V for a period of time, I found that its autofocus system has become even smarter! Let me illustrate with a situation that I often encounter when making a wedding video. Usually when a newcomer enters the venue for the first time, I am mainly responsible for the image of the hand-held gimbal around the newcomer as the center to do the camera movement. During the process, the eye detection focus is always turned on. I believe everyone knows that usually the red carpet There are guests seated on the left and right sides. In the past, when using other brands of cameras to shoot this kind of mirror movement, you will find that the camera’s auto-focus frame will jump back and forth between the couple and the guests. This is not the result I want.

But when shooting the same picture through the α7R V, its autofocus becomes smarter in identifying the subject. When you first point the camera at the newcomer you want to shoot, the autofocus of the α7R V will focus on you The locked target is the priority. Even if there are different faces and eyes in the process, or the subject is not facing the camera directly, the α7R V can use advanced AI recognition technology to enhance human body pose estimation and focus on portraits. With the help of the camera, the AF point can be locked on the original subject stably, so that you can perform the mirror movement you want without any worries.

α7R V support 8K 25p and 4K60pWhat kind of help can this bring to wedding videography?



In the wedding video industry, we usually hope that the camera has the option of 4K 60p. Firstly, it is the image quality, and secondly, because the recorded high frame rate can be used to properly slow down the speed during post-production, creating a beautiful scene in slow motion. A beautiful, unreal viewing experience. As for the 8K part, in fact, as far as I am concerned, its usage is conceptually more similar to the common practice of recording 4K videos now, and then post-production and output them into Full HD. In today’s wedding recording market, the trend of providing 4K resolution works has gradually begun to become popular, and the advantage of cameras supporting 8K video recording is that they can have more range of cropping and lens movement during post-production editing.

Do you think α7R V What other designs or features can be helpful for wedding videography?



α7R V has the function of supporting breathing compensation, which I think is quite good. Generally, when we are recording video, we will touch the screen to touch the place we want to focus on. Cameras before α7R V will feel that the picture has a relatively strong focus transition effect, which will more or less make the picture look unnatural , and this situation has been significantly improved on the α7R V. During the process of focus conversion, the picture can show a more natural and smooth effect, which really improves the overall texture of the film. In addition, I also found that the Menu menu of α7R V adopts a brand-new interface design. Commonly used functions can be found on it. In addition to the more intuitive operation logic than before, you can also leave the custom keys for more needed functions. Set it to be more in line with your shooting needs, to achieve twice the result with half the effort.

α7R V Which lenses do you mainly use? The reason for insisting on using the original lens?



When I work, I mainly use SEL2470GM, SEL70200GM2, SEL55F18Z and SEL85F18. The focal length range can cover most of the pictures that need to be shot. Most of the time I use SEL2470GM and SEL70200GM2 to record, and the two fixed focus lenses SEL55F18Z and SEL85F18 are used to capture some designed images. When using these original lenses, I found that the speed and accuracy of autofocus, as well as the reliability of human eye autofocus, are reassuring, and many original lenses* also support the aforementioned Breathing compensation and other functions, these are designs that are quite helpful for video recording, and it is also the biggest reason why we insist on using Sony original lenses with Sony cameras.

In addition, the combination of the SEL85F18 lens with the α7R V also brought me a new shooting experience. The main reason is that the improved autofocus performance of α7R V can liberate SEL85F18 again. I found that whether it is the stability of the body’s anti-shake or the experience of focusing speed when the aperture is fully open, it has a better shooting experience than before. It also allows me to capture some designs. When looking at the picture, I am willing to use it more actively.

SEL70200GM2 is suitable for some pictures of wedding videos. Although some people think that the telephoto lens is better to be used with a tripod, but in fact, there is an extra tripod. When you want to actively run some pictures, the mobility is inferior At this time, the active anti-shake function of the α7R V comes in handy, especially when the lens is turned to the 200mm end and the video is directly held in hand, the image stabilization effect is really amazing, just like directly matching with feet It is as stable as it is when shooting. And as far as I know, in addition to the SEL70200GM2, the α7R V can also be used with SEL24105G, SEL100400GM, SEL200600G and other lenses to achieve more stable shooting effects, provided that the lens is updated to the latest firmware. In addition, the active anti-shake of the α7R V has another aspect that I feel has made a lot of progress. In the past, when I directly held the camera to shoot, when I moved my body slightly and wanted to do a little mirror movement, I would find that the camera’s anti-hand The vibration mechanism is actively helping you stabilize the picture. At this time, you will see an unnatural sense of shaking on the screen. The α7R V has improved significantly on this point, so that I can feel more at ease when the active anti-shake is turned on, and the hand-held camera can move slightly to create a more natural mirror movement effect.

Summarize this time using α7R V Let’s have a wedding wedding video experience! Would you recommend it to colleagues?



Overall use, I think α7R V is an all-round model that is good at both video recording and photography. I believe anyone who pays attention to Sony α system knows that the R series focuses on high-resolution photography, which has always focused on quality photography. However, this time on α7R V, it can be seen that it not only has the high-resolution capability of 61 million pixels, but also has a considerable improvement in video recording, especially the progress of autofocus is the most amazing. During the recording process, I can deliver it with complete peace of mind, and I can focus more on finding pictures worthy of recording.

In addition, I also like the brand new 4-axis multi-angle flip screen of α7R V. I can finally get rid of the predicament that the wires get stuck on the side of the fuselage when flipping the screen. Coupled with the improvement of operation details and the presence of new menus, all It makes me feel that α7R V is more user-friendly and reliable than its predecessor. If you don’t have to use Cinema Line series (such as FX3) cameras for video shooting, then α7R V can definitely meet your needs; Yu also loves photography, and if you have high requirements for photo quality, there is no doubt that α7R V is your best choice.