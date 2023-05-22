Is the virtual world over again?

The hype surrounding the Metaverse is slowly cooling down – and the digital world is still far from penetrating our everyday lives. However, they should not be written off.

The Metaverse has garnered a lot of attention over the past few years, capturing the imagination of technology enthusiasts and businesses alike. Corporations like Meta, Google, and Microsoft have invested billions in the development of the Metaverse, and it seemed like a bright future in which the physical and digital worlds merged lay ahead. But suddenly the question arises more and more often: Is the Metaverse dead again?

The Metaverse and the Hype Cycle

To understand what’s happening with the Metaverse, you should know the term Hype Cycle, coined by the market research institute Gartner. The “hype cycle” always begins with an innovation that initially arouses extremely high expectations (“peak of inflated expectations”) among all those involved, before a phase of disillusionment (“trough of disillusionment”) follows.

This is exactly where we are now. However, this phase is by no means the end, but rather a turning point where technologies mature and face real-world requirements and use cases. The hype may be fading, but the Metaverse is now finally ready to enter the next phase where it can prove itself as a viable technology.

And so it’s not surprising that Meta is sticking with its reality labs division despite losses in the billions in the past quarter alone.

Metaverse: The technical hurdles are still high

One of the main reasons the hype around the Metaverse is cooling off is the technical challenges. Realizing the vision of a seamless, immersive and interactive experience requires extremely powerful computing infrastructures to cope with the high number of concurrent users and the complexity of the interacting objects.

Furthermore, advances in the areas of 3D modeling, AI-controlled avatars and haptic feedback are necessary to achieve a high level of realism and a convincing user experience. Because that’s exactly what’s lacking the most at the moment. Looking at the previous Metaverse applications gives you a lot of feelings, but immersing yourself in a virtual world that can compete with the real one is definitely not one of them.

And then, of course, there are key concerns like security and privacy, because for the Metaverse to work, users must be willing to share and store sometimes personal and sensitive information there.

Metaverse: Lots of potential for the industry

When the term metaverse is mentioned, many people immediately have the image of people sitting in their living rooms with VR glasses every day and having fun with other users – be it at a virtual party or shopping tour. However, it will be many years before that will be the case.

Much earlier, however, the metaverse will be part of everyday life in industry. Because this is where virtual and augmented realities offer companies completely new possibilities – for example in production and maintenance. An “industrial metaverse” can be used to optimize processes, increase efficiency in production and carry out remote work and training.

All of this will not happen overnight. But the mistake of copying the Metaverse shouldn’t be made.