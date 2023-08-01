Is There a Hidden Ninth Planet in Our Solar System?

The mystery of whether there is a ninth planet in our solar system continues to intrigue astronomers. After Pluto was downgraded from planet status, there are currently eight recognized planets orbiting the sun. But recent research suggests that there might be another planet lurking on the far outer reaches of our solar system.

Astronomers have published a paper in the “Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society” (MNRAS Letters), proposing the existence of a planet hidden in the Oort cloud. The Oort cloud is an incredibly large spherical region of ice and rock where comets reside. The distance from the edge of the Oort cloud to the sun is tens of thousands of times greater than the distance from Earth to the sun.

According to computer simulations conducted by researchers, it is estimated that about one out of every 200 to 3,000 stars could potentially host a planet in the Oort cloud. “It’s very likely that the solar system will capture an Oort cloud planet,” says Nathan Kaib, an astronomer at the Planetary Science Institute and co-author of the study. He highlights that these hidden planets have received relatively little attention until now.

If a planet does exist in the Oort cloud, it would most likely be an ice giant. Current theories suggest that when large planets like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, or Neptune form, they are born as twins. However, due to their considerable gravitational pull, these giant planets often collide with each other. As a result, one planet may be kicked out of the system or exiled to the outer reaches of the solar system, in eccentric orbits.

Sean Raymond, the lead author of the paper and a researcher at the University of Bordeaux’s Astrophysics Laboratory, explains that these surviving planets in the Oort cloud have elongated orbits similar to comets. Their great distance from the sun makes them hard to detect, and if they exist, they would be extremely faint and almost invisible.

Astronomers have long been searching for a hypothetical Planet X, also known as Planet Nine, in the Kuiper Belt and the Oort cloud. Planet X is believed to be a Neptune-sized planet orbiting 60 billion miles from the sun. However, the Oort cloud planet discovered by Raymond’s team is not the same as the elusive Planet X. The simulated Oort cloud planet in their research would be much farther and have a significantly different orbit compared to the predicted orbit of Planet Nine.

While the existence of a hidden ninth planet in our solar system remains uncertain, astronomers continue to explore the outermost regions for any potential discoveries. The quest for knowledge about our solar system and its celestial inhabitants continues to captivate scientists and researchers worldwide.

