[Voice of Hope, October 7, 2022](Editor: Guo Xiao)For many years, the Bermuda Triangle was known as the “Devil’s Triangle”. There are often mysterious disappearances of ships, planes and people here, and it has since evaporated from the world. There are many different opinions on these bizarre phenomena, so it is considered to be the most mysterious sea area on earth. Near 30 degrees north latitude, located in the eastern sea of ​​Florida, USA, just east of Cuba, it is the eerie Bermuda delta in the Atlantic Ocean. However, so far, scientists have not found the reason. The explanation for the “Bermuda Triangle” is now summarized as these bizarre disappearances may be caused by supernatural reasons, and many people also believe that it is due to aliens A mysterious phenomenon that arises from the power of

In 1940, three ships carrying cargo passed through the Bermuda Delta, only to disappear from the world in just a few days. Later, people sent helicopters to explore the area. As a result, many planes also crashed inexplicably. The instruments failed and fell into the sea. The level of technology at that time was not high, so there was a saying of aliens. In the eyes of most people, the science and technology of aliens must be more developed than our human beings. If there are aliens in this place, then It is not surprising that human planes are lost. If aliens really come to Earth and want to monitor humans for a long time, where to establish a base is particularly important, so it is believed that the Bermuda Triangle may be the base of aliens.

Yet there is also time travel in mysterious events. In 1945, the armies of the two countries fought near Bermuda, and one of the fleets was almost completely destroyed. After the war, the country sent a fleet to search for the bodies of dead soldiers, but they disappeared mysteriously and have not been found until now. Even more astonishing is that some of the soldiers who were missing at the time reappeared 45 years later with little change in appearance and, according to them, only spent 9 days. For a time, the claim that there was a time-space tunnel in this area was very hot. Between 1800 and 1976, 143 disappearances were recorded in the Bermuda Triangle. Through research, it is found that not all ships and planes are necessarily dangerous when they pass here, and these accidents are all sudden and random.

Regardless of the destination of ships and aircraft, large or small, there is a potential for bizarre accidents in this area. Dr. Okada Omoto, the leader of the geological super-civilization phenomenon exploration team, pointed out that a transmission device was found deep in the Bermuda seabed. Through scientific calculations, the other end of the transmission was on the moon. What is going on? A hyperspace device leading to the moon has been discovered in the depths of Bermuda’s seabed? Some experts said that the “space-time tunnel” in the depths of Bermuda’s seabed can only be done by aliens. As for why it reaches the moon, it is because the moon has always been the base of aliens, and aliens can achieve it through mysterious devices in the Bermuda Triangle area. Free shuttle, to facilitate their investigation of the earth.

