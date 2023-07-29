Home » Is there still salvation for the dying e-bike startup?
Is there still salvation for the dying e-bike startup?

It’s a cry for help that you don’t get to read on Linkedin: Founder Mario Eibl called this week for rescue from death for his startup Gleam Bikes, where everyone usually celebrates their successes – there would still be a few days left, to save the cargo bike manufacturer from the end. Is there still salvation for the Viennese company?

We talk about this in today’s podcast with Mario Eibl, the founder and CEO of Gleam Bikes. The topics:

The bankruptcy of Gleam Bikes The desperate search for investors The development of the e-bike market since the corona pandemic The bullwhip effect The VanMoof bankruptcy How Gleam Bikes could continue

