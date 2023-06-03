is this the global release date?

When Xiaomi 13 Ultra was announced for the Chinese market on April 17, Xiaomi itself took care to confirm that its new cameraphone would also reach the rest of the world, Europe (and Italy?) included, within a few months. Now, finally, that moment may have arrived.

In recent days, some leakers had anticipated the price of Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which should be equal to 1,299 euros in the Netherlands and Germanyagainst the 1,499 euros originally envisaged by the insider. Unfortunately, there are still no details on the device’s Italian MSRP, which however should be more or less in line with that of the rest of the Eurozone.

Today, however, Xiaomi’s Hong Kong section confirmed that the An event dedicated to Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be held on June 7. The event will be online, and should correspond with the smartphone’s global launch date. It is therefore possible that, just from June 7, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will also be put on sale outside of China, with a debut on the main Asian and European markets.

The strong point of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is certainly its camera: the device, in fact, is equipped with a 50MP quad camera system on all lenses, which include a 1 “Sony IMX989 main sensor, an ultra-wide angle, a telephoto and a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, which is accompanied by a good 32 MP selfie-camera.

Under the body of the device, however, we have one Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2, a 12 or 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal memory. Finally, the battery of the smartphone is 5,000 mAh, with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging.