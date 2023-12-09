Is your cell phone slow? With these tricks you will be able to give it life

Handling Slow Cell Phones: A Guide to Making Your Phone Last

It is the most feared moment for a mobile phone owner: your old iPhone or Android starts to limp and does not open applications as quickly as it did in the beginning. Planned obsolescence? Increasingly resource-demanding applications? We’re not going to go crazy trying to figure out the cause, but the truth is that you have to make a decision when faced with that cell phone that gets on your nerves.

Should I buy another one? There is no doubt that purchasing a latest model will solve your performance problems in one fell swoop, but you may be killing flies with cannon shots. Is there anything I can do to stretch the life of a phone when it starts to lag? Let’s go with some tips to apply before applying for the Visa.

Steps to take before retiring your phone

Update the operating system

Developers work constantly and hard to keep operating systems optimized (and risk-free). In this sense, the first maxim should be to make sure that our mobile phone runs the latest version of it. For what reason? These updates are vital as they significantly add to performance, security, and the overall user experience.

These improvements can translate into greater speed and efficiency of the phone, in addition to introducing new features that enrich the user experience. The same is true when it comes to apps and keeping them up to date is crucial. These new versions frequently fix bugs and optimize the use of system resources, which translates into better compatibility and performance on the device.

In summary, to keep a mobile device, whether Android or iPhone, in optimal condition, it is essential to perform regular updates to both the operating system and applications. These updates ensure not only improved performance and reinforced security, but also provide access to the latest innovations and improvements, enriching the mobile experience comprehensively.

Keep the apps at bay

Do you have all the apps you want to have? And do you use most of them? Over time, it is common to accumulate a number of applications that are no longer used. These apps not only take up valuable storage space, but they can also have a negative impact on the overall performance of your device, especially if some of their activity occurs in the background:

– Memory consumption- Many applications, even when not in active use, can continue to run in the background, consuming RAM, a limited resource on mobile devices. Having too many apps open or on hold reduces the amount of memory available for the apps you really need to use, which can end up slowing down your device.

– CPU Usage: These apps running in the background not only consume memory, but also processing power, so the phone’s CPU is working harder than necessary, reducing the phone’s efficiency and response speed.

– Impact on Battery: And last but not least, constantly running applications, even in the background, require constant power to do so, something that is noticeable in the battery life. This is more evident if you notice that your phone heats up excessively even when you don’t have any app running. In this sense, deleting unnecessary applications can help extend the life of your smartphone’s battery.

Increase storage space

One of the reasons why a mobile phone can slow down is because its processor barely has room for maneuver and in addition to the aforementioned memory consumption, storage space can play tricks. Thus, it is possible that you cannot even update an application or the operating system itself. Why does this happen? Apps not only take up space through installation, but also through the data and files they store. By uninstalling apps you don’t use, you free up valuable storage space, which can help improve device performance.

Likewise, apps that are not used, but still installed on the device, are often updated automatically, taking up even more space with new data and caches. By deleting these applications, you avoid the unnecessary accumulation of this data.

The three Rs of performance: check, reboot, restore

In the end, there is no magic solution and sooner or later you will be forced to check out and update your phone. But until then, you can continue trying to extend its useful life with a simple sequence that, in order to be easy to remember, we will simplify in the three Rs method:

Check out: Eliminate everything that is not essential and we are no longer referring only to the aforementioned applications, but also to photographs, documents, videos or any other material that is consuming resources without providing anything in return. What does it do for me to have applications that I haven’t opened for months? And repeated or blurry photographs? At first, it is normal for the mobile phone to easily manage these “excesses” but as the years go by, the effects of this excess material begin to be noticed.

Restart: In the world of technology there is no more effective solution than the popular “turn off and on”. And it applies to everything: if your home Wi-Fi is slow, the first thing the support will suggest will be that you restart the router; If the coffee maker gives you an error message, try unplugging it and plugging it in; What can we say about computers and, of course, mobile phones. A restart forces the closure of processes that have gotten stuck and end up slowing down the system and is always good, even if it is preventive.

Restores: However, sometimes the reset is not enough and there is so much ‘garbage’ accumulated on the device that the silver bullet left for its owner is to return it to the factory state. A ‘hard reset’ erases absolutely all content on the phone other than what it came with from the factory and, on paper, this should bring it back to life. We say “should” because it is not necessarily like that: the passing of the years causes operating systems to be updated and optimized for more powerful processors and the same can be said of apps. In the end, the hardware works as far as it goes, but at some point we will be forced to renew it; The key is to stretch this period to the maximum.

