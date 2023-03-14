Is your Tesla not your Tesla?The car of the same color is side by side, he can use the app to unlock and drive away other people’s car

Make sure this is yours before getting in the car”tesla（Tesla)”!Recently, a Tesla Model 3 owner in Vancouver, Canada found that the smartcell phoneHe was quite dumbfounded when he unlocked someone else’s vehicle with the Tesla App on the Internet and successfully drove it away. He also notified Tesla of the relevant information, but Tesla has not yet responded to this.

According to “insideevs” report, a Tesla owner, Rajesh Randev, found two Teslas of the same color and parked side by side in front of him, but he didn’t think too much at the moment. He also rushed to pick up his children from school and used his mobile phone Tesla. The App unlocked the vehicle and drove it away, but he never expected that it was “other people’s Tesla” who drove away, but he didn’t find the wrong car at the moment.

Not long after the drive, Rajesh received a text that read: “Hi Rajesh, do you drive a Tesla?“The text message was from the real owner of the car, telling him he was driving the wrong car. The owner then noticed that the car had different tires than his Model 3, so he called the texted owner and admitted the mistake.

Rajesh was surprised that after receiving the text message, the vehicle was not secured or re-locked, and he could enter the car again, drive to pick up his children from school, and then meet the real owner and return Tesla. The real car owner said that the reason why he was able to send a text message to Rajesh was because he saw a note in another Tesla of the same color driven by Rajesh with his name and phone number written on it. Contact each other.

Just using the Tesla App on your mobile phone to unlock other people’s vehicles is enough to make Tesla users panic. The two victims also submitted videos to Tesla and hoped that the evidence could be dealt with reasonably. SLA North America’s mailbox was full and was returned,Therefore, so far, Tesla has not given a relevant response to the incident.。

Some netizens speculated about the incident, saying that the car may be unlocked and in “valet parking” mode, but there is currently no indication of the actual situation. Tesla should actively investigate how it happened and ensure that it will not be used again in the future. A similar situation occurs.

