Island Tide: An Interactive Suspense Film by Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive to Release Live-Action Interactive Suspense Film “Island Tide”

Wales Interactive, a leading developer and publisher of video games and interactive films, has announced their latest project, a live-action interactive film called “Island Tide”. Known for their success in the FMV (Full Motion Video) genre and interactive fiction, Wales Interactive aims to captivate audiences with this new suspense-filled experience.

“Island Tide” follows the story of an absent father who embarks on a mission to rescue his daughter from a strange cult before their last night at “Island Tide”. Described as a blend of British Twin Peaks and the aesthetic of Wes Anderson, this film promises an intriguing journey for players. Drawing inspiration from cult classics such as Blade, the film invites players to explore and discover the secrets of Island Tide Hotel.

The branching narrative of “Island Tide Hotel” offers players the opportunity to make personal decisions that will shape the development of the story. With seven completely different main endings, each playthrough promises a unique experience. The ultimate goal is to save the daughter the protagonist has never met, a task that requires interacting with the enigmatic characters populating the hotel. However, players must also navigate the complex dynamics of the cult and ensure they maintain proper etiquette.

Created by the talented brother-sister director-producer duo, Harry and Grace Chadwick of Interflix Media, “Island Tide” draws its themes from the complexities of parenthood and the various paths one can take when dealing with family dynamics. It is Wales Interactive’s largest project to date, signifying the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality interactive experiences.

The game features a real-life interactive gameplay experience that triggers different storylines based on personal decisions. With seven main endings, 14 different game outcomes, and unique side missions, “Island Tide” offers a wealth of content for players to explore. A real-time character and cult tracking system ensures that each decision has consequences, and players must pay close attention to clues scattered throughout the game.

To enhance the player experience, “Island Tide” includes an in-game chapter selection menu, allowing players to revisit pivotal moments and make different choices. Additionally, hidden legends and Easter eggs await players, ensuring a rich and immersive experience. Expanded dialogue options provide a deeper understanding of the characters, as players can view them from multiple perspectives.

With their innovative approach to interactive filmmaking, Wales Interactive has become a prominent force in the industry. Titles such as The Complex, Late Shift, and The Shapeshifting Detective have redefined the popular point-and-click FMV adventure game genre. The company’s games boast high production values, blurring the lines between movies and video games. Wales Interactive has also developed their scripting tool, WIST, making it accessible for screenwriters to create multi-directional scripts for interactive films.

“Island Tide” promises to be a thrilling addition to Wales Interactive’s impressive portfolio. To stay updated on the latest news from Wales Interactive, visit their website.

About Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive is an award-winning developer and publisher of video games and interactive films. They have been instrumental in the revival of interactive cinema, transforming niche genres into mainstream successes. With a focus on high production values and innovative storytelling techniques, Wales Interactive continues to push the boundaries of the gaming industry. For more information, visit their website.