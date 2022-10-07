Released in 1995, the classic board game Catan never really left. Its brilliant concept continues to be entertaining and has received several very nice extensions to improve the base recipe.

Catan has also been very successful as a digital board game, succeeding in everything from PCs, smartphones, handhelds and consoles – it’s time for another incarnation. As the name Catan – Console Edition suggests, this is a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X title, studio producer Natalie Dodd said at Swallowtail Games:

“We worked closely with Nomad Games and Catan to provide players with a real experience like no other. We tried to pay attention to little details like the bunting that adorn the longest roads, or the little chimneys when someone built a city; every part of the game Parts have been carefully designed to bring the board to life. The ability to play locally with friends is a new and exciting addition. Players can track cards using their phone, eliminating the risk of other players seeing your resources. We can’t wait Want to show you this wonderful feature!

Catan – Console Edition will be released next year,“Includes highly detailed tiles to immerse players in Catan, a new way for players to play locally on the couch with up to four friends, and multiplayer with fellow Catanias around the world game mode”。

Sounds good to us, do you like Catan in general, what are your thoughts on digital board games?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RILydrCRGk/