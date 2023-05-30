Isn’t a year of Google Pixel Tablet ready enough?Two official tablet accessories were revealed to be still under development- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Google launched a new flat-panel Pixel Tablet, which will not be listed in Taiwan. (Photo/Associated Press)

Google has returned to the tablet battlefield and released the Pixel Tablet last month. It is expected to go on sale on June 20. There is currently no plan to sell it in Taiwan. The price is 499 US dollars (about 15,000 Taiwan dollars).

Pixel Tablet isThe 11-inch screen is featured with a charging base, which canIt turns into a smart screen in 1 second, and the charging base is a bundled combination, no separate tablet is sold.

Please read on…

well-known whistleblowerKamila Wojciechowskal earlier revealed on Twitter that Google is still developing a dedicated stylus and keyboard case for the Pixel Tablet, and it is not sure when it will be launched. He also added that Google had announced last year that it would return to the tablet market with the Pixel Tablet this year. It can be seen that after one year, Google is still not fully prepared to launch all accessories simultaneously.

Foreign media PhoneArena also commented, it can be seen that Google’s development strategy is chaotic, not one step in place. Although it is unclear whether Google will really add a stylus and a keyboard case to the official accessories lineup, the Pixel Tablet itself has Bluetooth functionality, and users can use third-party accessories with them.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities