Ispo Outdoor Fair: Material cycles for the environment

In the hustle and bustle of the Outdoor by Ispo trade fair, one quickly gets the impression that the industry representatives themselves are the best figureheads for the outdoor industry. The majority of the people gathered here seem to have just descended from the heights of the Alps to the gravel plain on the occasion of the three-day trade fair in Munich. Sporty, with a healthy complexion and dressed in functional fibres.

Distances are short here, both in the four exhibition halls and on the outdoor area, as well as between people. A big meet and greet with like-minded people – authentic, but also somehow problematic. Because the nonchalance and, in the best sense of the word, down-to-earth togetherness do not hide the discrepancy that underlies the colorful activity outdoors: the majority of the products presented here do not necessarily contribute to the preservation of the common denominator – nature.