ISS, virtual reality to combat astronauts’ loneliness

Could there be a need to escape into virtual reality even while orbiting at around 28,000 km per hour around the Earth? Yes. This is why the Taiwanese group Htc – once a producer of beloved and successful smartphones and for a few months now looking for a complicated return to the scene – is sending a set of its viewers Vive Focus 3 on the International Space Station. The target? Improve the mental health of the occupants, i.e. the astronauts. Or at least try.

These headsets actually contain a pre-loaded software and studied ad hoc for the needs of those who find themselves living for months in an extreme condition, indeed at the limit, far from loved ones, family, social life and forced into strict coexistence with colleagues from different countries of the world, struggling with tasks and maneuvers on which there is often no margin for error. This is why the viewer software, created together with the aeronautical research and development company Nord Space and ad XRHealth, specialized in this type of psychological support in virtual environments, was specifically designed to meet the psychological needs of the crews that will follow one another on the ISS. And then, after closure, on the other space stations that will take over.

The set features new in-camera tracking technology, developed and adapted to work in microgravity, including eye-tracking sensors to better assess astronauts’ mental health status. The sore points of missions are obviously the lack of privacy, the enormous workload and the forced separation from loved ones. The data collected by the sensors is fundamental for the software, which aims to “maintain mental health while in orbit”. The HTC headset has also been optimized to stabilize alignment and, as a result, reduce the chance of nausea when wearing it. Not the best, while speeding at 400 km altitude.

The 47-year-old Danish astronaut will be the first to test the visor Andreas Mogensen, who will use it as a sort of virtual therapist during his six-month mission as commander of the Space Station, a role he assumed at the end of last September. The cargo is expected to arrive very soon, along with other materials and supplies departing on November 7th.

Returning to the improvements made to be able to use a similar system in microgravity, the Asian group explains that they have addressed the problem of spatial orientation in the software by connecting its tracking algorithms to one of the controllers, which is stationary and monitored by the cameras and the proximity sensor of the headset. This gives Focus 3 the relative positioning it needs to adapt its movement to the wearer while avoiding nasty tricks and headaches (or stomach aches). At the same time, the wearer can navigate menus using eye tracking or the other controller. It will also be an important test for the device itself, which has currently been tested in those conditions only for a few seconds at a time, during parabolic flights.

Second They were Orrfounder and CEO of XRHealth, Morgensen – who like all astronauts knows virtual reality well, given that it is used during training on the ground – will be able to benefit from approximately 10 360 degree videos. Some filmed in Denmark, “with the idea of ​​trying to give it the feeling of home”. Shorts are then included breathing exercises and meditation and future updates may include other features based on occupants and needs. A small test, for now, which however could open up very broad avenues. Just think, for example, of the possibility of using the viewer to connect astronauts on Earth not only with their families but also with their therapists.

