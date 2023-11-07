IT Academy Masterclass – Driving business growth through innovation in the Food Industry

Digitalization and technological innovation are revolutionizing the Food Industry, creating value on multiple levels. In the Agri-Food sector, the introduction of vertical farming solutions allows us to optimize agricultural production by minimizing the use of land, in the name of innovative and sustainable agri-food production. In Food Retail, the digitalization of the customer experience and the use of AI generates valuable data for analyzing consumer behavior and much more. In kitchens, in the context of Food Retail, robotics contributes to reducing food waste and implementing automations that simplify basic human operations with low added value, saving space and time, reducing production costs, improving safety and efficiency of production processes. These are just some of the aspects that give a first taste of how digital and technological innovation is driving the growth of the Food Industry by placing the consumer at the center and promoting sustainability as a key driver.

by Riccardo Petrantoni (Appetite 4 Disruption)

