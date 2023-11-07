IT Academy Masterclass – L’AI Nella streaming economy

In the era of streaming platforms, Serially presents its approach to the use of artificial intelligence on two fronts. The first, to improve the user experience through the optimization of content, the personalization of viewing suggestions and the relative reduction of decision-making difficulty, also helping the content acquisition team to carry out increasingly effective acquisitions of new titles. The second, to optimize the process of localizing content in dialogue adaptation and dubbing, respecting the artistic value of industry professions.

by Massimo Vimini (IXMedia/Serially)

