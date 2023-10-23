Home » IT Academy Masterclass – The Future of AI: wonder and concern
IT Academy Masterclass – The Future of AI: wonder and concern

AI, offering innovative solutions and promising to increase functionality, efficiency and usability, is generating ever-increasing enthusiasm. At the same time, conflicting feelings emerge as concerns arise from the appearance of this new technology, both from the point of view of security and the risks to economic stability and privacy. This duality between amazement and concern, fear and trust, represents the current focus of the debate on AI.

by Nicola Neri and Egidio Pasquinetti (Ipsos)

